Why Parineeti Chopra’s Golden Temple visit with Raghav Chadha was ‘special’

Parineeti Chopra and her to-be-husband, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha recently paid a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The newly engaged couple was seen twinning in white during the temple visit. The actress was seen looking beautiful in a white kurta salwar with her head covered with a dupatta. On the other hand, Raghav Chadha was spotted wearing a white kurta-pyjama set, paired with a grey Nehru jacket. He also covered his head with an orange cloth inside the temple. Prior to this, the couple was clicked by the shutterbugs arriving at the Amritsar airport together.

Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram post

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram and dropped a lovely photo from her visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

She captioned the post, “My visit this time was even more special; with him by my side. @raghavchadha88.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra exchanged rings in a grand ceremony on May 13 in New Delhi's Kapurthala house. Many high-profile guests and their close family members were present at the ceremony. Parineeti Chopra's cousin and actress, Priyanka Chopra flew to Delhi for the ceremony. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, and P Chidambaram were in attendance.

Dropping sneak peeks from the engagement ceremony, Parineeti Chopra wrote on Instagram, "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful, and inspiring. His support, humour, with, and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion, and loads of dancing!”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to tie the knot in Udaipur?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were recently spotted looking for a wedding destination in Udaipur. It is likely that they might opt for a destination wedding in Rajasthan, just like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Going by reports, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha knew each other for years before they got into a relationship.

Parineeti Chopra’s forthcoming projects

Parineeti Chopra will next be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila. The movie is about two famous Punjabi singers, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. Both of them were shot dead before they were about to perform at an event.