Neena Gupta reacts to former Son-In-Law Madhu Mantena’s second marriage

Madhu Mantena and Masaba Gupta had married in 2015, but parted ways in 2019. Now, both of them have married for a second time.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

Masaba’s Mother Neena Gupta.

Designer Masaba Gupta's ex-husband filmmaker Madhu Mantena recently got married for the second time to yoga instructor Ira Trivedi. He took to Instagram and dropped a string of wedding photographs. The filmmaker shared snippets from the wedding rituals, along with the caption, "I'm complete now… I have never felt so happy and peaceful in my entire life. I was really punching above my weight when I asked Ira to marry me and with a little bit of divine intervention I got married to her yesterday (June 11).”

He added, "In the past few years Ira’s influence on me has helped me get closer to God and try my hand at co-creating with the universe. I feel strong and safe as Ira and I embark on building a family of our own. I am overwhelmed with all the love that Ira and I got for the last two days from all of our family, friends and well wishers. We are blessed to have all of you in our lives…"

 

 

Masaba’s Mother Neena Gupta’s Reacts To Madhu Mantena’s post

Madhu Mantena’s former mother-in-law actress Neena Gupta reacted to his post. She commented, "Congratulations".

Several others also commented on the post.

Preity Zinta wrote, "Congratulations you guys (heart emojis) loads of love and more love".

Masaba Gupta's Love Life

Madhu Mantena was earlier married to Masaba Gupta. They tied the knot in a court marriage in Mumbai on June 2, 2015. This was followed by a series of wedding parties. The couple parted ways in 2019. In January this year, Masaba Gupta again took the plunge with actor Satyadeep Misra.

Madhu Mantena And Ira Trivedi's Wedding Festivities

Post the wedding festivities, Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi also threw a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai. A number of big wigs from Bollywood were a part of the reception. The guest list included Aamir Khan. For the unversed, Madhu Mantena worked with Aamir in “Ghajini.”

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Rakesh Roshan, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Huma Qureshi were also in attendance.

