Mouni Roy’s special birthday wish for Disha Patani: ‘Beautiful Ninja Warrior’

BFF Mouni Roy took to social media and shared a heartfelt post.

“Baaghi 2” actress Disha Patani is ringing in her 31st birthday on June 13. To mark this special day, her BFF Mouni Roy took to social media and shared a heartfelt post, highlighting their memorable moments together. One of the videos features Disha Patani and Mouni Roy twinning in stunning pink dresses. We can see Mouni planting a kiss on the birthday girl's cheeks.

Additionally, another clip shows Disha praying before cutting her birthday cake as her friends sing 'Happy Birthday'.

The post was accompanied by a heartfelt note for the birthday star, "My beautiful ninja warrior, you are a true embodiment of beauty inside and out, with a smile that can brighten even the dullest of days. Your radiant energy and infectious positivity are like a breath of fresh air, bringing joy to all those around you."

Mouni further wrote, "D, your journey is nothing short of awe-inspiring. You've overcome obstacles and pushed boundaries, inspiring countless hearts along the way. So proud of your accomplishments and cannot wait to witness the wonders you'll continue to achieve. But amidst all the success and achievements, what truly makes you special is how simple you are. Whether we're exploring the aisles of a shopping mall or simply enjoying each other's company doing absolutely nothing, every moment spent with you is pure joy. In such a short span of time, we have forged a bond that feels like it has been nurtured over a lifetime. Your kindness, loyalty, and genuine love have touched my heart in ways I never thought possible. Here's to another year of dreams coming true, smiles that light up the world, and a friendship that's special but Real. Ily x @dishapatani"

Disha Patani Reacts

Reacting to the post, an emotional Disha Patani commented, "I love you, thank you for being you and making it so special (heart emojis)."

Disha Patani's Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Disha Patani will next be a part of the forthcoming action entertainer “Yodha.” She will be seen sharing screen space with Siddharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She further has the Tamil drama “Kanguva” in the making. Other than this, the stunner will also be a part of Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prabhas’ “Project K.”