Monica Bedi says her past has impacted her prospects: ‘People have this hesitation of working with me’

Apart from facing difficulty in finding work, Monica Bedi believes that her past has also affected her dating prospects, and made it very difficult for her to even find a house in Mumbai.

Monica Bedi was one of the rising stars from the 1990s. However, her association with gangster Abu Salem acted as a major roadblock in her career trajectory. While she was in a relationship with him, she was seen in movies such as Surakshaa, Tirchhi Topiwale, and Jodi No 1, to name just a few. Now, the actress is working on making a comeback, but her dented past is impacting her future prospects. During a recent media interaction, she revealed that filmmakers might be hesitant to work with her due to her past.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Monica Bedi was asked if she feels judged because of her past. She said that she does not care anymore. Monica Bedi further admitted that earlier she used to watch videos about who was saying what about her, and would get upset easily. The actress said that she used to wonder how much longer she would have to keep giving explanations. However, she added that she was over it now, and did not care anymore.

Nevertheless, Monica Bedi admitted that her past continues to affect her future prospects. She was quoted as saying, “Because of my past, there are a lot of obstacles in my life. I’m sure that people have this hesitation of working with me, because of my past. People who’ve already worked with me have no problem, they know I’m a professional, I’m kind. But people who haven’t worked with me are still unsure, and I don’t know how to address their concerns.”

Monica Bedi said she was unable to share her side of the story as she does not meet many people. Apart from finding work, the actress believes that her past has also impacted her dating prospects, and has even made it very difficult for her to find a house in Mumbai.

Monica Bedi also had to face some jail time after being charged with document forgery. Although, she was later acquitted in the matter.

Over the years, Monica Bedi has been a part of reality shows such as Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Additionally, she further starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's television show, Saraswatichandra.