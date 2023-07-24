Masaan turns 8: Vicky Kaushal marks his journey with an emotional post

Headlines

Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle and dropped a still as Deepak from Maasan. He can be seen standing at the ghat looking all sad as he watches a burning pyre.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 07:22 PM IST

Do you remember Vicky Kaushal's debut movie Masaan? He delivered a powerful performance as the boy next door Deepak Kumar from the Dom community. As the movie turned eight today, the protagonist walked down memory lane and used social media to recall the experience. He took to his Instagram handle, and posted a still from one of the iconic scenes from Masaan, along with the caption "8 years!" and a red balloon emoji. The photograph shows Vicky Kaushal as Deepak Kumar, standing at the ghat looking gloomily at a burning pyre. 

Netizens react to Vicky Kaushal's post

Reacting to Vicky Kaushal's post, actress Malavika Mohanan shared a red heart emoji in the comment section. Additionally, one of the Instagram users commented, "Congratulations! Many many more. Thanks for all the gems". Another netizen shared, "Masterpiece". One of the comments read, "8 SAAL SE DIL JEET RAHE HO AAP !!!"

All about Masaan

Neeraj Ghaywan directed the 2015 critically acclaimed movie which attempts to explore the harsh realities of life and death, along with the complexities associated with the two. In addition to this, it further talks about the social stigma related to pre-marital sexual relations. The flick marks the directorial debut of Neeraj Ghaywan. 

In addition to Vicky Kaushal, Masaan also stars Shweta Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Sanjay Mishra, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Produced by Drishyam Films, Macassar Productions, Phantom Films, Sikhya Entertainment, Arte France Cinema, and Pathé Productions, the music of the film has been scored by Indian Ocean. While Avinash Arun is the head of photography, Nitin Baid is responsible for editing.

Released on 24 July 2015, the film has now achieved cult status.

Vicky Kaushal's professional commitments

Basking in the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal will next lead Meghna Gulzar’s biographical war drama, Sam Bahadur. He will play the titular role of the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in his next, the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted as a field marshal.

Dangal co-stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh will also be seen playing key roles in the movie slated to release on 1 December. 

