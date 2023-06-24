Manoj Bajpayee highlights disparity between OTT and theatre audiences

Manoj Bajpayee was recently seen in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. (Credits: Instagram)

Manoj Bajpayee was recently seen in the web series, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. During a recent media interaction, the actor opened up on the impact of the OTT platform on the entertainment industry. The actor claimed that the feedback for his recent OTT release Gulmohar was that the families planned to watch the film together.

Elaborating on the matter, he said, “It is a big deal. If they are saying that Gulmohar garnered 10 million views in the first week, that is fine, but how many people were actually watching it? That way, Gulmohar is very different. If you are saying 10 million, then I would say double it or triple it because most of the time people have seen it with family members. So, if you go by that, Gulmohar today is the most-watched film on OTT. If you are going to watch a film in a cinema hall and three people are going, you will buy three movie tickets, but on OTT, if four or five people are watching the content, it only counts as one view.”

Manoj Bajpayee on audience preferences for OTT vs theatre

Manoj Bajpayee further asserted that audience preferences on OTT platforms differ from those in theatres. He highlighted the contrasting “parameters of success” between the two mediums. He said that while the success of theatrical releases is measured by ticket sales, on OTT it’s determined by genuine likes and feedback.

He went on to add that the nature of the OTT business was distinct, with people’s preferences often differing from those of film audiences. Manoj Bajpayee pointed out that in theatres, movies revolving around the concept of metaverse could generate “thousands of crores”, but that doesn't mean everyone has actually watched and enjoyed them.

Manoj Bajpayee says OTT is a writer's medium

The Aligarh star also said, unlike theatres, OTT is a writer's medium. Talking about how OTT has democratised the entertainment industry, he said, “It has happened because of the digital revolution worldwide. US and India both have really lapped it up and used it beautifully. It has only empowered real talents from all departments of filmmaking – be it editors, cinematographers, music directors, or writers. If you ask me, it is a writer’s medium first and then the actor’s medium, which is such a beautiful thing that writers are being chased today.”