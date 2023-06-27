Tamannaah Bhatia’s advice for those watching Lust Stories 2: How to enjoy the anthology uninterrupted

Tamannaah Bhatia explaining how she doesn't want viewers to panic and pause the film.

The forthcoming anthology Lust Stories 2 has already created a lot of buzz among the audience. Ever since the teaser was unveiled, it has become a hot topic of discussion among cinephiles. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar, the anthology enjoys an ensemble cast comprising Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajol, Neena Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, and Mrunal Thakur among others. The makers have recently been dropping some exciting promos from the drama, and one of these caught our attention.

In the latest promo for Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah Bhatia is seen shedding light on how one should watch the much-awaited anthology. According to the actress, people should not panic and pause their screens if someone enters the room suddenly.

Tamannaah Bhatia on how to watch Lust Stories 2

The newest promo of Lust Stories 2 opens with a scene featuring Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia sharing an intimate moment in the kitchen. After the scene is paused, we see the actress explaining how she doesn't want viewers to panic and pause the film when someone enters the room suddenly.

“If someone enters the room, don't panic and pause Lust Stories 2. It has much more than just lust. It has drama, it has romance, it has action. It has mother's love, grandmother's love, ex's love, and maid's love. Don't be fooled by the name. Show it to everyone. What will happen? Will there be a storm? Will the sky fall? Will the Wi-Fi shut down? No, right? Just relax and enjoy.”

Tamannaah Bhatia also shared the clip on social media. She captioned it, “Maa ka, dadi ka, ex ka… sabka pyaar lekar aa rahe hain hum with #LustStories2.”

How netizens reacted

Tamannaah Bhatia’s post garnered some funny reactions from netizens. Instagram users posted comments such as, “Mere gharwaale chappal se marenge (my family members will hit me with a slipper),” and “Wifi band nahi hoga lekin ghar se jarur nikal dege (WiFi won’t shut but I’ll be driven away from home).”

About Lust Stories 2

Backed by Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP and Ashi Dua under the banner of Flying Unicorn Entertainment, Lust Stories 2 is slated to premiere on Netflix on June 29.