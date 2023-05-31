Search icon
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.

Laxman Utekar on why he did not cast Katrina Kaif in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will hit the theatres on June 2.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been creating a buzz among the masses for its quirky trailer, soulful music, and appealing characters. The makers of the romantic comedy are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Director Laxman Utekar recently opened up on why real-life couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were not cast in the movie.

While speaking to PeepingMoon, Laxman Utekar revealed that Katrina Kaif did not fit the bill as she does not like a middle-class bahu in a small town. The director said, "If we get a good script, I would love to work with Vicky (Kaushal) and Katrina (Kaif). I couldn't get them on board this time because Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is in a different space and I feel Katrina Kaif ka joh aura hai and personality hai, mujhe personally laga nahi ki voh ek middle-class joint family ki bahu lag sakti hai  (The aura and personality Katrina Kaif has I personally did not feel she can look like a middle-class joint family daughter-in-law. If there is anything in the future that will suit them then why not).”

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be released on June 2. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have been going all out a lot to ensure that the movie promotions are a bit 'hatke'. The film’s plot is set in Indore. Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Kapil and Sara Ali Khan essaying the character of his wife Soumya. Ever since the trailer of the film has been unveiled, the audience has been going gaga over the top-notch drama and the romantic tracks Phir Aur Kya Chahiye and Tere Vaste.

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan And Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad for the Indian Premier League 2023 final. The duo burst into celebration and could not control their excitement after Chennai Super Kings won the fixture.

 

 

As for Katrina Kaif, the actress was last seen opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. She will be next seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Additionally, she has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in the works. Katrina Kaif is also set to star in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

