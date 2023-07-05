Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Kriti Sanon debuts as producer and unites with Kajol for first film, Do Patti

Actress Kriti Sanon unveiled her film production company, Blue Butterfly Films, and announced her debut project, Do Patti, as a producer.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

Kriti Sanon debuts as producer and unites with Kajol for first film, Do Patti
Kriti will reunite with Kajol again after an eight-year gap. (Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon made an exciting announcement on Tuesday, unveiling the name of her newly established film production house, Blue Butterfly Films. The excitement grew further as she revealed her debut project as a producer on Wednesday. She said it’s a mystery thriller titled Do Patti, for which Kriti will reunite with Kajol again after an eight-year gap since their last collaboration in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale. This film not only marks Kriti's foray into production but also serves as the first venture for writer Kanika Dhillon. Promising to be a suspense drama, Do Patti aims to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti Sanon shared the thrilling news and expressed her excitement through a heartfelt note. She expressed her gratitude towards Monica and Netflix for providing the perfect platform to bring this story to life. Kriti also eagerly anticipated working with Kajol once again after a long gap and praised Kanika for her exceptional writing.

Accompanying the announcement, Kriti Sanon shared a photo featuring herself and Kajol, expressing her joy in making her debut as a producer. Kriti expressed readiness to explore new horizons and collaborate with Kanika Dhillon.

Kriti Sanon said the chance of working with Kajol again, after almost eight years since Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, filled her with delight. Kriti also said that she was excited to embark on this magical journey. “Superrr duperr excited to reunite with Kajol ma’am after 8years!” she wrote in the caption.

Check:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

 

In her Instagram note, Kriti also mentioned her sister, Nupur Sanon, highlighting her love for filmmaking and her commitment to creating cinema. She conveyed her enthusiasm for personal growth within the industry and viewed this venture as a tribute to her passion for filmmaking.

Fans’ react to Kriti Sanon’s post

Kriti Sanon’s fans expressed their excitement, showering her with love and appreciation. Many commended her for expanding her horizons beyond acting.

One user, excited at the prospect of Kriti and Kajol’s collaboration yet again, wrote, “Omg! Our favourite Dilwale Girls are coming back!”

A second use said, “Kriti you are truly born to shine brighter and brighter. Giving your fans surprise after surprise and making us super proud. All the best for this as it is the first movie/series you gonna produce.”

A third comment read, “THIS IS HUGE!!!!! Omg I’m so excited for this! a mystery thriller with Kriti and Kajol reuniting. Two outstanding actresses in one frame - all I can say is that this will be an amazing film with strong women! simply cannot wait for this! and on top of everything, it is produced by our krits! keep flying our butterfly! you’re born to do exceptional things ‼️

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception
Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 746 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.