Kriti Sanon debuts as producer and unites with Kajol for first film, Do Patti

Kriti will reunite with Kajol again after an eight-year gap. (Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon made an exciting announcement on Tuesday, unveiling the name of her newly established film production house, Blue Butterfly Films. The excitement grew further as she revealed her debut project as a producer on Wednesday. She said it’s a mystery thriller titled Do Patti, for which Kriti will reunite with Kajol again after an eight-year gap since their last collaboration in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale. This film not only marks Kriti's foray into production but also serves as the first venture for writer Kanika Dhillon. Promising to be a suspense drama, Do Patti aims to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti Sanon shared the thrilling news and expressed her excitement through a heartfelt note. She expressed her gratitude towards Monica and Netflix for providing the perfect platform to bring this story to life. Kriti also eagerly anticipated working with Kajol once again after a long gap and praised Kanika for her exceptional writing.

Accompanying the announcement, Kriti Sanon shared a photo featuring herself and Kajol, expressing her joy in making her debut as a producer. Kriti expressed readiness to explore new horizons and collaborate with Kanika Dhillon.

Kriti Sanon said the chance of working with Kajol again, after almost eight years since Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, filled her with delight. Kriti also said that she was excited to embark on this magical journey. “Superrr duperr excited to reunite with Kajol ma’am after 8years!” she wrote in the caption.

Check:

In her Instagram note, Kriti also mentioned her sister, Nupur Sanon, highlighting her love for filmmaking and her commitment to creating cinema. She conveyed her enthusiasm for personal growth within the industry and viewed this venture as a tribute to her passion for filmmaking.

Fans’ react to Kriti Sanon’s post

Kriti Sanon’s fans expressed their excitement, showering her with love and appreciation. Many commended her for expanding her horizons beyond acting.

One user, excited at the prospect of Kriti and Kajol’s collaboration yet again, wrote, “Omg! Our favourite Dilwale Girls are coming back!”

A second use said, “Kriti you are truly born to shine brighter and brighter. Giving your fans surprise after surprise and making us super proud. All the best for this as it is the first movie/series you gonna produce.”

A third comment read, “THIS IS HUGE!!!!! Omg I’m so excited for this! a mystery thriller with Kriti and Kajol reuniting. Two outstanding actresses in one frame - all I can say is that this will be an amazing film with strong women! simply cannot wait for this! and on top of everything, it is produced by our krits! keep flying our butterfly! you’re born to do exceptional things ”