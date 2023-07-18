Kiara Advani says she has become more ambitious post-marriage with Sidharth Malhotra, 'You are capable of much more'

Headlines

Bollywood

Kiara Advani met Sidharth Malhotra back in 2021 while shooting for Shershaah. After dating for a while, they got married in February this year.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

Kiara Advani has become one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood after delivering back-to-back hits with Kabir Singh, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the recently-released Satyaprem Ki Katha. Even on the personal front, Kiara is also enjoying one of the most blissful phases of her life, post her marriage to actor, Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara met Sidharth back in 2021 while shooting for their critically acclaimed movie, Shershaah, and got married in February this year. During a recent interaction with Film Companion, the actress opened up about how her husband has helped her become more ambitious in life.

Kiara Advani on becoming more ambitious post-marriage

Kiara Advani revealed she has become more ambitious after getting married to Sidharth Malhotra. When asked if her husband has any influence in her becoming more ambitious, she revealed that he has helped her become more relaxed. She added that her conversations with him have made her understand that she is capable of much more.

Kiara Advani was quoted as saying, "Somehow I think post-marriage, ambition has come into my life. I do feel like there is a platform now and there is an opportunity for me to go beyond what is expected of me. He (Sidharth) has helped to make me more chill. It's nice to have a partner who is also in this field. Actually, he has nudged me to be like you are capable of much more."

Kiara Advani on facing negativity for Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani, who was recently seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan, also talked about dealing with negativity and trolls surrounding her before the release of the movie. This was the first film of the actress which was released after her marriage to Sidharth Malhotra. She said how her husband helped her deal with the unpleasant situation.

Kiara Advani stated that when Satyaprem Ki Katha was about to release, for the first time, she felt that she was being overpowered by social media. The actress added that as she was just married and she felt like there was very weird negativity going on about certain scenes, with people questioning her decision to do those scenes. According to the actress maybe it had something to do with the fact the she was married.

