Bollywood

Bollywood

‘Keep ruling the world’ — Kareena Kapoor pens sweet birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra

As Priyanka Chopra turned 41 on July 18, several members of the film industry including Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Parineeti Chopra penned lovely birthday wishes for the diva on social media.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 06:28 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra turned 41 on July 18. Commemorating the special day, many members of her family and the film industry took to social media to wish the Barfi actress. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to the Stories section of her Instagram and dropped a black and white throwback picture with the birthday star from their appearance on the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan. Her post was accompanied by the caption, "Happy Birthday PC @priyankachopra. Keep ruling the world, lots of love always." Anushka Sharma also shared a stunning picture of Priyanka Chopra on Instagram Stories to wish her, “Wishing you love and light always.”

Parineeti Chopra wishes cousin sister sis Priyanka Chopra

Parineeti Chopra wished her cousin with a heartfelt post. Dropping an unseen picture of the two from her engagement ceremony with politician Raghav Chadha, Parineeti penned a sweet post that went, "Happiest birthday Mimi Didi…thank you for everything you do! I love you."

Mom Madhu Chopra wishes daughter Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra wished the former beauty queen with a happy picture of the mother-daughter duo, along with the caption, "Happy Birthday Pri." She also shared a video comprising of several pictures and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the bold & gorgeous @priyankachopra.” The video shows an excerpt from one of her interviews in which Priyanka talks about having a legacy and saying, “good girls don't make history, bold girls make history.”

Anjula Acharia pens note on Priyanka Chopra's film journey

Additionally, Priyanka Chopra's manager Anjula Acharia penned an emotional note on her Insta handle sharing titbits about the birthday star's journey in the entertainment industry. She wrote, “Through triumphs and challenges, laughter and tears, Our bond deepens with each passing year. Your talent shines, a beacon bright, Guiding us through each thrilling night. So, on this special day, let's raise a toast to the star we treasure the most. To more adventures, laughter, and glee. May your dreams soar high, wild, and free. Happy Birthday, dear Priyanka, my friend. May this year bring you joy without an end!”

Priyanka Chopra's professional commitments

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the Hollywood movie, Heads of State. Made under the direction of Ilya Naishuller, the action comedy will also feature Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid.

