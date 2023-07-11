Headlines

Katrina Kaif pens heartfelt note for her personal assistant as he completes 20 years with her: Priyanka Chopra reacts

Katrina Kaif is known to share a strong bond with her staff, including the makeup team, personal assistant, and managers. As she recently completed 20 years with her personal assistant, Ashok Sharma, the actress penned a heartfelt note for him.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

One of the most bankable Bollywood actresses, Katrina Kaif stepped into showbiz with the 2003 heist drama, Boom. Now, 20 years later she is ruling the silver screen. One person who has been by her side throughout her journey was her personal assistant, Ashok Sharma. Showing her gratitude for his loyalty, Katrina took to Instagram and penned an appreciation post for Ashok Sharma. She dropped a picture with her assistant on the photo-sharing app, along with a long, heartfelt note. Katrina’s note began with a sentence in Hindi, where she wrote that it’s been 20 years today.

In the note, Katrina Kaif went on to add how Ashok Sharma has been her side always and even gave her motivating pep talks whenever she needed it. She humorously added that they’ve even had differences over her coffee preferences or indecisiveness.

Katrina Kaif's post for her personal assistant

Katrina Kaif’s note for Ashok Sharma read, "आज बीस साल पूरे हो गए...Mr Ashok Sharma @sharmaashok01.The person who has spent the most time with me in the last 20 years...From laughs …to motivating pep talks…..to fights over me not drinking what I’ve asked for coffee or me changing my mind about what I actually want...To Ashok shedding a few tears if someone gave me a tough time on set...We’ve been through it all, his friendly face there every day , the one constant, usually knowing what I want before I do, always keeping a watchful eye on me. Here’s to the next 20.”

Netizens and colleagues react to Katrina Kaif's post

This latest gesture by Katrina Kaif left her fans and colleagues impressed.

Actress Priyanka Chopra reacted to this post with one-word comment that read, "Best!"

Nimrat Kaur also commented, "Love it.”

In addition to this, actress Sonal Chauhan wrote, "What a beautiful post.”

An Instagram commented, “So so beautiful that you respect your time this much. kat you're so down to earth.”

Another user shared, "Loved it how u admire your close ones.”

Many others shared lovely remarks for Katrina Kaif.

Katrina Kaif's professional commitments

Katrina Kaif will once again be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in the highly-awaited sequel, Tiger 3. The project is set to release in cinema halls on Diwali. The film's core cast also includes Emraan Hashmi.

Katrina Kaif will also lead Sriram Raghavan’s directorial, Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Radhika Apte. Touted to be a thriller, the movie will revolve around two people whose lives take a turn for the worse after an unfortunate Christmas Eve.

