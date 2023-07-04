Kartik Aaryan starts shooting for Kabir Khan’s Sports Drama Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan’s last release SatyaPrem Ki Katha has been performing well at the box office. (Credits: Instagram)

Basking in the success of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, actor Kartik Aaryan has already commenced work on his next. If the latest reports are to be believed, the actor has joined the sets of Kabir Khan’s directorial, Chandu Champion. The project is being backed by produced Sajid Nadiadwala. Touted to be a sports drama, the shooting for the movie is likely to take place over the next six months. Although the makers have not announced the final release date of Chandu Champion, the movie is expected to reach the cinema halls by June next year.

Going by a report in Bollywood Hungama, both Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala felt that the title Chandu Champion is appropriate for the movie, as it goes well with the journey of the titular character. According to reports, the movie will attempt to recreate the memory of Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan while keeping a quirky element. Both Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are trying their best to get people to talk about the film, especially the title.

Sources at Bollywood Hungama say, “Though the film is a sports drama on the outlook of things, there are many elements that require good VFX time, and hence, Kabir will be keeping a good amount of time for the post-production. Both Kabir and Sajid are confident that the film will be a landmark in their career.”

Kartik Aaryan basking in the success of SatyaPrem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan’s last release SatyaPrem Ki Katha has been performing well at the box office. The movie, which stars Kiara Advani, hit theatres on June 26, and made Rs 9.25 crore on its opening day. The film is now close to the Rs 50-crore mark, having already collected Rs 42 crore in the domestic market so far.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha marks Kartik Aaryan’s second collaboration with Kiara Advani after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anuradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania play key roles in SatyaPrem Ki Katha.