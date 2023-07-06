Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Karan Johar drops unseen photos with birthday boy Ranveer Singh: Check

While Dharmendra and Jaya will play Ranveer Singh family members, the Randhawas in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, and Shabana will be seen as Alia Bhatt's family, the Chatterjees.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

Karan Johar drops unseen photos with birthday boy Ranveer Singh: Check
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s return to direction after a long gap of seven years. (Credits: Instagram)

Actor Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 38th birthday today — July 6. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed Ranveer in his forthcoming family entertainer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, took to Instagram and dropped a heartfelt birthday wish for the actor. The heart-melting post included some behind-the-scene photographs from the highly-awaited movie. The first picture shows the birthday boy posing with the director. The other clicks showed the two in the middle of work on the sets. In one of the pics, actress Alia Bhatt was seen clicking the duo as they embraced each other.

Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar were also seen shooting in Kashmir in one of the candid photos shared by the filmmaker.

Karan Johar captioned the post, “It’s ROCKY day!!!! Happiest birthday to this magnanimous force of nature…thank you for giving all your heart to our kahaani…Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lots of love to you always (read heart emojis) Ranveer Singh.”

Ranveer Singh will be seen essaying the role of Rocky Randhawa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Here’s Karan Johar’s post:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

 

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will also see Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles, along with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The protagonists will be seen sharing the screen for the second time after their 2019 release, Gully Boy.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s return to direction after a long gap of seven years. He last directed the 2016 movie, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is produced by Dharma Productions in association with Viacom18 Studios. The movie is set to hit theatres on July 28.

Ranveer Singh’s line-up

Apart from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh has an exciting lineup ahead with movies like Singham Again, Simmba 2, Baiju Bawra, and Don 3 in the making.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral
Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?
Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 747 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.