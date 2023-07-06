Karan Johar drops unseen photos with birthday boy Ranveer Singh: Check

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s return to direction after a long gap of seven years. (Credits: Instagram)

Actor Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 38th birthday today — July 6. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed Ranveer in his forthcoming family entertainer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, took to Instagram and dropped a heartfelt birthday wish for the actor. The heart-melting post included some behind-the-scene photographs from the highly-awaited movie. The first picture shows the birthday boy posing with the director. The other clicks showed the two in the middle of work on the sets. In one of the pics, actress Alia Bhatt was seen clicking the duo as they embraced each other.

Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar were also seen shooting in Kashmir in one of the candid photos shared by the filmmaker.

Karan Johar captioned the post, “It’s ROCKY day!!!! Happiest birthday to this magnanimous force of nature…thank you for giving all your heart to our kahaani…Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lots of love to you always (read heart emojis) Ranveer Singh.”

Ranveer Singh will be seen essaying the role of Rocky Randhawa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Here’s Karan Johar’s post:

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will also see Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles, along with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The protagonists will be seen sharing the screen for the second time after their 2019 release, Gully Boy.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s return to direction after a long gap of seven years. He last directed the 2016 movie, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is produced by Dharma Productions in association with Viacom18 Studios. The movie is set to hit theatres on July 28.

Ranveer Singh’s line-up

Apart from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh has an exciting lineup ahead with movies like Singham Again, Simmba 2, Baiju Bawra, and Don 3 in the making.