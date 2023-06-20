Search icon
Just Anupam Kher sharing the frame with Aamir Khan and Salman Khan at Karan Deol's wedding

Karan Deol on Sunday got married to his lady love Drisha Acharya. The event was attended by the likes of Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Suneil Shetty, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Dharmendra.

Karan Deol recently got married to his lady love Drisha Acharya in a close-knit ceremony. The lovebirds exchanged wedding vows in the presence of their families and close friends. The wedding celebration was graced by some bigwigs from the entertainment industry such as Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Prem Chopra, Jackie Shroff, Suneil Shetty, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, to name just a few.

Anupam Kher on Instagram shared a few sneak peeks from the celebration. His post was accompanied by the following nostalgic note, "Class of 90s. Actors from a pre-mobile phones and vanity vans era. When we shared stories! When we shared make up rooms. When we changed costumes in open, behind trees and umbrellas and laughed….. Still going strong!! Still reinventing! Still matter!! It was so nice to meet #DharamJi #Sunny#Aamir #Salman at Karan and Drisha Deols wedding. Jai Ho! First pic clicked by @iambobbydeol!" He was seen posing with Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, and Dharmendra.

Netizens react

As soon as the post was up, netizens flooded the comment section with comments such as "Apki aur dharm ji ki photo dakh k samna dikh rha ha apka pyar aur izzat unka lia sir...lots of love nd wishes both of u", " ACC TO ME Anupam sir is the one of the finest actor THE WORLD HAS EVER PRODUCE", "All are Indian cinema legends (heart emojis).", "The best era… 90s...", "The caption has my heart, sir. Where are such stories nowadays?", "Feeling so happy to see you all together... Loved this bonding." The fans showed concern for Anupam Kher as he was seen with an injured hand during the celebration. They wished him a speedy recovery.

Anupam Kher congratulates the newlyweds

Prior to this, the celebrated actor used social media to post some more photos from the wedding. In the photographs, he was seen posing with the happy father Sunny Deol, grandfather Dharmendra and of course the bride and groom, "Congratulations dearest #Karan and #Drisha Deol on your marriage! My best wishes to the entire #Deol family. They are one of the most wonderful, genuine and kind people in the Hindi film Industry. I feel so much love for them! May God give them all the happiness in the world!"

