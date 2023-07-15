Why Kamal Amrohi’s son raises concerns over Kriti Sanon playing Meena Kumari

Designer Manish Malhotra will reportedly be making his directorial debut with Meena Kumari’s biopic, with Kriti Sanon expected to essay the role of the legendary actress.

Rumour mills claim that fashion designer Manish Malhotra will be working on a biopic on legendary actress Meena Kumari as his directorial debut project. It is also believed that Mimi star Kriti Sanon is in talks to play the lead in the drama. Manish Malhotra had a long-cherished dream to recreate the magic of tragedy queen, Meena Kumari, on screen. He wishes to honour the legacy of the iconic actress through the biopic and also wants to shed light on her incredible journey in Indian cinema. Now, the son of filmmaker Kamal Amrohi, Tajdar Amrohi, revealed that he was surprised to learn about the venture.

Talking to E-Times, he shared his views on the reports of Kriti Sanon playing Meena Kumari on the big screens. He was quoted as saying, "She is a good actress but she should avoid the role to keep her reputation intact."

Tajdar Amrohi is already involved with another biopic being made on the life of Meena Kumari. When asked about the untitled movie, he said that a big announcement will be made soon. Meena Kumar was married to Tajdar Amrohi's father, Kamal Amrohi.

Meena Kumari's film career

Meena Kumari made her acting debut at the young age of four. Most of her earlier association was with the Vijay Bhatt productions. They collaborated on several films such as Face, Adhuri Kahani, Pooja, and Ek Hi Bhool. The filmmaker did not address her by her original name, Mahjabeen, but referred to her as Baby Meena during the shoot of the 1940 drama, Ek Hi Bhool. She was later cast under the name Meena Kumari in the 1946 film, Bachchon Ka Khel.

Meena Kumari worked in more than 90 films during her tenure as an actor spanning more than three decades. Despite enjoying massive professional success, the actress is known to have had a tragic personal life. She passed away at the age of 38 after suffering from liver cirrhosis.

Kriti Sanon's professional commitments

Kriti Sanon will be seen as the leading lady in Tiger Shroff's action thriller, Ganpath: Part 1. She is also a part of Rajesh Krishnan's suspense drama, The Crew, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh as the lead. The movie is set to hit theatres on March 22, 2024.