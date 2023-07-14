Kaala Paani: Ashutosh Gowariker to make OTT debut — But not as a director or producer: Details inside

Ashutosh Gowariker starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the television series Circus, and movies Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Chamatkar. As an actor, his last release was the 2016 Marathi drama, Ventilator.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, known for movies such as Lagaan: Once Upon A Time in India, Swades, and Jodhaa Akbar, is set to make his OTT debut. He will be a part of the forthcoming web series, Kaala Paani, but not as a producer or a director. He will be a part of the show's cast alongside Mona Singh, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, and Vikas Kumar. However, this will not be Gowariker’s first acting stint. He starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the television series Circus, and movies Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Chamatkar. As an actor, his last release was the 2016 Marathi drama, Ventilator.

Kala Paani has been backed by Sameer Saxena, Saurabh Khanna, Amit Golani, and Biwapati Sarkar. The makers are credited with some unconventional content in The Viral Fever. Set in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kala Paani is going to be a tale about the fight for survival. It will further question the audience on how far they would go to stay alive.

Making the exciting announcement, Netflix wrote on its Instagram handle, "This is your sign to prepare for #KaalaPaani, coming soon only on Netflix!" The post was accompanied by a video of waves crashing against a seabeach.

Sameer Saxena, who is the producer and co-director of the web series, was quoted as saying, “The series is a survival drama featuring an ensemble of characters who are all trying to escape the wrath of nature, as the vast sea confines them for thousands of kilometers. In this invisible battle between humans and nature, these individuals discover that their destinies are intertwined, not just with each other, but also with the environment.”

Kaala Paani marks the second collaboration between Netflix and Posham Pa Pictures. They last came together for the 2022 movie, Jaadugar. The series head of Netflix India, Tanya Bami, said that Netflix was excited to announce Kaala Paani, which is going to be a first-of-its-kind survival drama with compelling characters and deeply emotional storylines.