Fan asks SRK about Jawan’s surprise element — Actor’s reply wins hearts

When a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about his preparation for Jawan, the actor said he watched a lot of films of Atlee, Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun, Rajnikanth, Yash, and other South stars.

As Shah Rukh Khan fans wait with bated breath for Jawan, the actor conducted another exciting session of #AskSRK. While interacting with the fans, the star talked about Atlee's directorial. As netizens questioned him about his next, Shah Rukh Khan replied in his usual witty style. During the session of #AskSRK, one fan asked him about the surprise element in Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan gave a hilarious reply by saying that if he tells now, the film will not remain surprising. Well, he is right about that, don't you agree?

When a Twitter user wrote, "@iamsrk literally my boy is scared of these looks still will manage to watch it,” the Pathaan star reacted "So sorry but the film is not scary at all. Show it to him as and when."

Another fan asked Shah Rukh Khan on his preparation for his role in Jawan. SRK replied by saying, "I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir. Allu Arjun ji. Rajni sir. Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too."

The #AskSRK also saw a netizen asking about Shah Rukh Khan's definition of cinema. Answering the fan, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that it is to be able to entertain a large section of people and hope to bring about a change in people’s hearts.

The session saw several such interesting queries about the actor and his forthcoming projects.

So sorry but the film is not scary at all. Show it to him as and when. #Jawan https://t.co/kY0wgeZlOx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

About Jawan

Jawan marks South director Atlee's Bollywood debut. South superstar Nayanthara will also be making her Bollywood debut with this movie. Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra are also a part of the movie's core cast.

Produced by Gauri Khan, and Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the venture will feature tunes composed by Anirudh Ravichander. While G. K. Vishnu is the cinematographer, Ruben is the editor.

Billed as a high-octane action-thriller, Jawan will release in the cinema halls on September 7.