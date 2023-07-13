Headlines

From going past Anil Kumble to joining Malcolm Marshall, R Ashwin smashes records in IND vs WI 1st Test

Costs to cut risk of sickle cell disease beyond reach of most in India: Lancet Commission

Meet Delhi's richest man with Rs 2.07 lakh crore wealth, daughter's wealth is Rs 84,330 crore, donated Rs 3 cr per day

Chandrayaan 3 Launch: ISRO scientists visit Tirupati temple ahead of India's moon mission

From going past Anil Kumble to joining Malcolm Marshall, R Ashwin smashes records in IND vs WI 1st Test

10 most popular Indian web series of 2023 so far

8 best superfoods to increase red blood cells count

Sleep tips: 5 steps to get better sleep at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal movie pre-teaser released and Rubina shares update after meeting with a car accident, DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 11

Why Chandrayaan-3s landing on Moon will be significant | Chandrayaan-3 mission | Chandrayaan launch

Fire breaks out at five-storey building in Kolkata, no casualties reported

Kajol struggles to walk in high heels, netizens say 'this woman is effortlessly funny'

Fan asks SRK about Jawan’s surprise element — Actor’s reply wins hearts

When a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about his preparation for Jawan, the actor said he watched a lot of films of Atlee, Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun, Rajnikanth, Yash, and other South stars.

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

As Shah Rukh Khan fans wait with bated breath for Jawan, the actor conducted another exciting session of #AskSRK. While interacting with the fans, the star talked about Atlee's directorial. As netizens questioned him about his next, Shah Rukh Khan replied in his usual witty style. During the session of #AskSRK, one fan asked him about the surprise element in Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan gave a hilarious reply by saying that if he tells now, the film will not remain surprising. Well, he is right about that, don't you agree?

When a Twitter user wrote, "@iamsrk literally my boy is scared of these looks still will manage to watch it,” the Pathaan star reacted "So sorry but the film is not scary at all. Show it to him as and when."

Another fan asked Shah Rukh Khan on his preparation for his role in Jawan. SRK replied by saying, "I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir. Allu Arjun ji. Rajni sir. Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too."

The #AskSRK also saw a netizen asking about Shah Rukh Khan's definition of cinema. Answering the fan, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that it is to be able to entertain a large section of people and hope to bring about a change in people’s hearts.

The session saw several such interesting queries about the actor and his forthcoming projects.

About Jawan

Jawan marks South director Atlee's Bollywood debut. South superstar Nayanthara will also be making her Bollywood debut with this movie. Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra are also a part of the movie's core cast.

Produced by Gauri Khan, and Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the venture will feature tunes composed by Anirudh Ravichander. While G. K. Vishnu is the cinematographer, Ruben is the editor.

Billed as a high-octane action-thriller, Jawan will release in the cinema halls on September 7.

