Jawan director Atlee expresses gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan, says he's 'living the dream'

The Jawan prevue gives a glimpse into Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone's characters and shows SRK in a never-before-seen avatar.

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan is one of the most awaited movies at the moment. The filmmaker will be stepping into Bollywood with this action thriller. The recently released prevue of the movie have received an overwhelming response from viewers. The movie will see Shah Rukh Khan in various exciting avatars such as a baby, a military man, and a fierce bold man. Apart from the protagonist, the Jawan prevue further provides a glimpse into Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone's characters, leaving fans even more thrilled. Now, Atlee took to social media to share his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan.

On his Twitter handle, Atlee shared a long, emotional note for Shah Rukh Khan. His note went something like this, "From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, #Chief I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of. Thank you so much. This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way."

Atlee added, "Your passion towards cinema and the amount of hard work you’ve put in, which I witnessed closely in the last 3 years are inspiring and riveting… Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai Sir. Love you sir. Thanking you once again for this great opportunity on behalf of the entire team. God is very kind to me!! Thank you everyone."

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a double role in Jawan.

About Jawan

Not just Atlee, even Nayanthara will be making her Bollywood debut with Jawan. Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra have significant roles in the movie. Going by the previews, Jawan is about a soldier who is on a mission to take revenge on the government. The movie was originally slated to release on June 2, but was pushed to September 7 due to delays in the post-production work.