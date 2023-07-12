Headlines

This DU grad left Ratan Tata's firm to build Rs 9052 crore company, started from flat with Rs 1 lakh, her net worth is..

As Super 30 turns 4, Hrithik Roshan reflects on the ‘deep imprint’ it left on him: Check photos

UP government employment drive: 11,000 jobs provided to youths in one month, reveals CM Yogi Adityanath

Section 144 in Delhi: Prohibitory orders imposed in flood-prone areas, Yamuna level rises

Max Group founder’s son sentenced to 3 months in jail by Delhi HC for contempt of court

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Emerging Indian pace attack set to shape the new WTC cycle

7 healthy food options for cheat meals

8 Benefits of walking everyday

7 Exercises for you to get a ripped body

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Nia Sharma looks mesmerisingly hot in black saree with plunging neckline blouse

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify during next 48 hours, IMD issues warning, fishermen on high alert

9 Years Of PM Modi: 9 Incidents that tell you that 'PM Modi is The Boss' | DNA India

“Big Deal…” UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp on PM Modi to lead Yoga Day event in New York

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Salman Khan for booking first ticket of Jawan, says 'pehle bhai...'

Debina Bonnerjee slams trolls body-shaming her after pregnancy, calling 'chhoti haathi', says 'gaaliyon ko...'

Viral! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted together in Lisbon, romantic photos fuel dating rumours

Jawan director Atlee expresses gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan, says he's 'living the dream'

The Jawan prevue gives a glimpse into Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone's characters and shows SRK in a never-before-seen avatar.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan is one of the most awaited movies at the moment. The filmmaker will be stepping into Bollywood with this action thriller. The recently released prevue of the movie have received an overwhelming response from viewers. The movie will see Shah Rukh Khan in various exciting avatars such as a baby, a military man, and a fierce bold man. Apart from the protagonist, the Jawan prevue further provides a glimpse into Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone's characters, leaving fans even more thrilled. Now, Atlee took to social media to share his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan.

On his Twitter handle, Atlee shared a long, emotional note for Shah Rukh Khan. His note went something like this, "From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, #Chief I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of. Thank you so much. This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way."

Atlee added, "Your passion towards cinema and the amount of hard work you’ve put in, which I witnessed closely in the last 3 years are inspiring and riveting… Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai Sir. Love you sir. Thanking you once again for this great opportunity on behalf of the entire team. God is very kind to me!! Thank you everyone."

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a double role in Jawan.

About Jawan

Not just Atlee, even Nayanthara will be making her Bollywood debut with Jawan. Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra have significant roles in the movie. Going by the previews, Jawan is about a soldier who is on a mission to take revenge on the government. The movie was originally slated to release on June 2, but was pushed to September 7 due to delays in the post-production work.

