Bawaal teaser released: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan set hearts aflutter with their on-screen chemistry

The teaser of Bawaal, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, has been released, sparking a wave of excitement among fans. Directed by Nitish Tiwari, Bawaal marks the first on-screen collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Just a few days ago, the makers had announced that the film will not have a theatrical release. Instead, it will premiere on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Moreover, Bawaal will also be the first Indian film to be premiered at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, setting the stage for an extraordinary cinematic experience.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's Bawaal is one of the much-awaited films of 2023. Amid the anticipation around the movie, the makers have released the teaser. It has revealed some layers of the film, which has increased the excitement for its release.

Have a look at the Bawaal teaser here:

Love story and suspense

The teaser of Bawaal looks interesting. The chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is hard to miss. But it is the last scene of the teaser that is attracting the most attention.

The release date of the movie, however, has been changed three times so far. Initially, Nitish Tiwari’s directorial was set to hit theatres on April 7. A few months ago, the makers changed the date and announced that Bawaal would be released in theatres on October 6. Then it was announced that Bawaal would release on OTT. Now, the film is slated to be be streamed on July 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

Bawaal shot at multiple locations

The major part of Bawaal has been shot in Lucknow and Kanpur. Apart from India, the film has also been shot in Poland, Paris and Amsterdam. Nitish Tiwari has added a lot of action scenes in Bawaal. According to reports, stunt directors and stuntmen were specially hired from Germany to make the action sequences look real.