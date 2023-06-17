Jacqueliene Fernandez adds an extra ‘e’ to her name, gets trolled

Jacqueliene Fernandez was last seen in Ram Setu and Cirkus

It is not uncommon for Bollywood celebrities to change the spelling of their name or their name itself for numerological reasons. This trend has been observed among actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Ajay Devgn. The newest celeb to join g this trend is Jacqueliene Fernandez. The actress, known for her role in Race 3, has added an extra ‘e’ to her name. As a result, her name will now be spelled as Jacqueliene Fernandez

Netizens react to Jacqueliene Fernandez’s name change

The news of Jacqueliene’s name change quickly spread among netizens after a Reddit user shared a post featuring a screenshot of the actress’s official Instagram handle with the new spelling. The user said that the Housefull 3 actress might have turned superstitious due to recent unfortunate events that have happened in her life.

“Jacqueline Fernandez has changed her name according to numerology. She is Jacqueliene Fernandez now. Bad times have made her superstitious I guess,” wrote the user.

Even on Instagram, as soon as users spotted Jacqueliene’s name change, they began posting reactions and even found humour in the situation.

One user on the photo-sharing app commented, “I could never even spell her previous name, now she added more letters to it.,”

Another wrote, “I really think numerology is one of the biggest Cons that exist…. Best of luck to Jackqueliene!”

Another comment read, "Meanwhile Sukesh changes it to: soookesh,” alluding to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Jacqueliene Fernandez’s work commitments

On the work front, Jacqueliene Fernandez was last seen on the big screens in movies such as Ram Setu and Cirkus, where she did not succeed in making much impact.

Up next, she has two promising projects in the lineup, including Crakk and Fateh

Talking about Crakk, apart from Jacqueliene, the movie will star Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal. Made under the direction of Aditya Datt, the venture has been produced by Vidyut Jammwal, and Parag Sanghvi under the banner of Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures.

Jacqueliene also has Vaibhav Mishra's directorial Fateh. Made against the backdrop of cybercrime, the movie will see Sonu Sood in the lead.