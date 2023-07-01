Sonakshi Sinha opens up about reunion with Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: ‘It is always very exciting’

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about working with Akshay Kumar and claimed that it was a fun experience. (Credits: Twitter)

Sonakshi Sinha made quite a splash with the web series, Dahaad. Now, the actress will be seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar in the forthcoming movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar have collaborated in the past on projects such as Rowdy Rathore, Joker, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Again, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and Mission Mangal, among others. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about working with Akshay Kumar. She claimed that it was a fun experience when she teamed up with him last for Mission Mangal.

Talking about the reunion with Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha was quoted as saying, “It was fun when we teamed up together last time during Mission Mangal. Having worked with Akshay for so many films, when you team up with your former co-star again it is always very exciting. Especially, when they are still the same even after years, you pick up exactly where you have left off. So, yes, the association has been lovely.”

Additionally, speaking on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, she said, “It is an action film. The team has already shared the first look featuring Akshay and Tiger, which made quite an impact. It is an interesting project and I am really happy to be working with Ali for the first time. He is a very sorted director and is very clear with his vision.”

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Made under the direction of Ali Abbas Zafar, the project will also see Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, Jugal Hansraj, and Manushi Chhillar in pivotal roles.

In addition to this, Sonakshi Sinha further has the horror comedy, Kakuda, in her kitty. She will also be seen leading the movie, The Book of Darkness, which is being helmed by her brother, Kussh S Sinha. He is making his debut as a director with this movie.

Recently, Akshay Kumar also announced Housefull 5. The latest installment in the popular franchise will see Riteish Deshmukh in a key role. Housefull is the only Indian film franchise to have five installments.