Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Sonakshi Sinha opens up about reunion with Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: ‘It is always very exciting’

Akshay Kumar recently announced Housefull 5, which will also star Riteish Deshmukh. Housefull is the only Indian film franchise to have five installments.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha opens up about reunion with Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: ‘It is always very exciting’
Recently, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about working with Akshay Kumar and claimed that it was a fun experience. (Credits: Twitter)

Sonakshi Sinha made quite a splash with the web series, Dahaad. Now, the actress will be seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar in the forthcoming movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar have collaborated in the past on projects such as Rowdy Rathore, Joker, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Again, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and Mission Mangal, among others. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about working with Akshay Kumar. She claimed that it was a fun experience when she teamed up with him last for Mission Mangal.

Talking about the reunion with Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha was quoted as saying, “It was fun when we teamed up together last time during Mission Mangal. Having worked with Akshay for so many films, when you team up with your former co-star again it is always very exciting. Especially, when they are still the same even after years, you pick up exactly where you have left off. So, yes, the association has been lovely.”

Additionally, speaking on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, she said, “It is an action film. The team has already shared the first look featuring Akshay and Tiger, which made quite an impact. It is an interesting project and I am really happy to be working with Ali for the first time. He is a very sorted director and is very clear with his vision.”

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Made under the direction of Ali Abbas Zafar, the project will also see Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, Jugal Hansraj, and Manushi Chhillar in pivotal roles. 

In addition to this, Sonakshi Sinha further has the horror comedy, Kakuda, in her kitty. She will also be seen leading the movie, The Book of Darkness, which is being helmed by her brother, Kussh S Sinha. He is making his debut as a director with this movie.

Recently, Akshay Kumar also announced Housefull 5. The latest installment in the popular franchise will see Riteish Deshmukh in a key role. Housefull is the only Indian film franchise to have five installments.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'
In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features
Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning at Dahaad promotions in grey pant suit worth...
Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure
In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Court to decide on cognisance of chargesheet against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan on July 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.