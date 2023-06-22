Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Deepika Padukone asks fans to guess her yoga pose, Alia Bhatt reacts

International Yoga Day: Actresses Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are known to be good friends, and even appeared on Koffee With Karan together back in 2018.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Deepika Padukone asks fans to guess her yoga pose, Alia Bhatt reacts
The star was captured gracefully flexing on a mat, in a stylish all-black athleisure outfit. (Credits: Instagram)

On June 21, the world celebrated International Yoga Day, and many Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to inspire their fans and shell out fitness tips. Adding to the list, Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone shared a picture on Instagram, showcasing her yoga moves. The star was captured gracefully flexing on a mat, in a stylish all-black athleisure outfit. Deepika’s dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and her commitment to fitness shine through in this post, inspiring her followers to embrace yoga.

Alia Bhatt reacts to Deepika Padukone's post

In her latest post, Deepika Padukone asked her fans, “How many of you know what this asana is called? #worldyogaday.”

And guess who reacted to the post? It was actress Alia Bhatt, who wrote in the comment section, “Puppy pose”.

Netizens react

One user, while explaining the yoga pose, wrote, “This is janu-vaksha asana aka knee to chest on ground pose. Really good for relaxing the spine. It is NOT puppy pose, downward dog, not apana not anything else.”

Many others flooded the comment section with exciting as well as funny remarks.

Reacting to Alia Bhatt's comment, one user said, "Bestie behaviour."

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are known to share a good rapport. They even graced Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, together back in 2018.

Deepika Padukone's work commitments

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, is now working on Siddharth Anand's action entertainer Fighter, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan. Touted as India’s first aerial action thriller, Deepika will essay the role of an air force officer in the movie. In addition to Fighter, she also has Nag Ashwin's Project K, featuring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects

Alia Bhatt will soon be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot, and Jamie Dornan. Her lineup also includes Karan Johar's directorial romantic entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. Additionally, Alia will be a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which also has Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'
Meet Salman Khan's manager Jordy Patel, who is also producer and event organiser
Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now
Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WhatsApp may soon allow you to pin a message in chats and groups
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.