Deepika Padukone asks fans to guess her yoga pose, Alia Bhatt reacts

The star was captured gracefully flexing on a mat, in a stylish all-black athleisure outfit. (Credits: Instagram)

On June 21, the world celebrated International Yoga Day, and many Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to inspire their fans and shell out fitness tips. Adding to the list, Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone shared a picture on Instagram, showcasing her yoga moves. The star was captured gracefully flexing on a mat, in a stylish all-black athleisure outfit. Deepika’s dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and her commitment to fitness shine through in this post, inspiring her followers to embrace yoga.

Alia Bhatt reacts to Deepika Padukone's post

In her latest post, Deepika Padukone asked her fans, “How many of you know what this asana is called? #worldyogaday.”

And guess who reacted to the post? It was actress Alia Bhatt, who wrote in the comment section, “Puppy pose”.

Netizens react

One user, while explaining the yoga pose, wrote, “This is janu-vaksha asana aka knee to chest on ground pose. Really good for relaxing the spine. It is NOT puppy pose, downward dog, not apana not anything else.”

Many others flooded the comment section with exciting as well as funny remarks.

Reacting to Alia Bhatt's comment, one user said, "Bestie behaviour."

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are known to share a good rapport. They even graced Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, together back in 2018.

Deepika Padukone's work commitments

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, is now working on Siddharth Anand's action entertainer Fighter, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan. Touted as India’s first aerial action thriller, Deepika will essay the role of an air force officer in the movie. In addition to Fighter, she also has Nag Ashwin's Project K, featuring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects

Alia Bhatt will soon be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot, and Jamie Dornan. Her lineup also includes Karan Johar's directorial romantic entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. Additionally, Alia will be a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which also has Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.