What was the significance of Tiger Hill during 1999 Kargil War? How Indian Army recaptured their territory

As Musk changes Twitter's identity, Zuckerberg announces new feature for Threads

This blockbuster featuring a superstar was first pan-India film; and it's not Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Enthiran, Baahubali

Biggest box office flop ever lost Rs 1600 crore, got studio boss fired; it's not The Flash, Matrix 3, Tenet, Black Adam

Meet the actress who married man with Rs 1300 crore net worth, was a superstar, her husband is…

Bollywood

Varun Dhawan shares insights on his upcoming movie with Atlee, VD 18: ‘It’s a mass-action entertainer’

When asked about his next with Atlee titled VD 18 for now, Varun Dhawan said that although he genuinely cannot reveal much about the film right now, it's very exciting.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

After the release of Bawaal, Varun Dhawan has already started talking about his next. The Badlapur actor has joined forces with renowned South director, Atlee, for his next, tentatively titled VD 18. Producer Murad Khetani is backing this project. As movie enthusiasts wait for titbits about this yet-to-be-titled drama, Varun Dhawan talked about the movie during an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla. When asked about VD 18, the actor was quoted as saying that though he genuinely cannot reveal much, the movie is very exciting. He also praised Atlee for putting a lot of conviction in his films.

Varun Dhawan talks about VD 18 with Atlee

Varun Dhawan added, "All I can say is it's a mass-action entertainer. There is a lot of entertainment in the film which I love as well. And, I’m just going to give it my all."

On July 2, the Bhediya actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared the release date of the untitled film. VD 18 is slated to reach the cinema halls on May 31, 2024.

Going by a source close to the development, the drama is likely to be high on emotions with action at the forefront. According to reports, VD 18 will be filmed over a period of four to five months as the makers are aiming for a big summer 2024 release.

The reports further suggest that National-Award-Winning South actress Keerthy Suresh is in talks to play the leading lady in the movie. If the reports turn out to be true, VD 18 will mark her Bollywood debut.

Financed by Atlee and Murad Khetani, other details regarding the venture have been kept under wraps for now.

Atlee's Bollywood debut with Jawan

Atlee is set to make his Bollywood directorial debut with Jawan. With Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, the action thriller will also see Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra in key roles, along with a special appearance by Deepika Padukone. Produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is scheduled to hit theaters on September 7.

