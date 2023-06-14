Hrithik Roshan's latest workout pic has a Koi Mil Gaya connection

The actor can be seen engaging in intense cardio under the sun

Over the years, Hrithik Roshan has inspired his fans worldwide with his unwavering dedication to fitness. Despite battling health issues, the War actor maintains his sculpted physique by regularly hitting the gym. Furthermore, he uplifts others through motivational social media posts. Currently immersed in preparations for his upcoming action-packed film, Fighter, the 49-year-old star has been undergoing rigorous training. Now, the latest social media post of Hrithik Roshan has taken the internet by storm, and netizens can't help but admire his dedication.

The actor can be seen engaging in intense cardio under the sun, harnessing the power of Vitamin D. Posing shirtless, adorned with blue denim and a yellow sports cap, his post garnered attention when fans noticed his undone jeans.

Hrithik captioned the image, "When you need to shred fast, nothing works better than vitamin D’hoop! Soak it in before the yellow turns blue. #keepgoing"

Soak it in before the yellow turns blue. #keepgoing pic.twitter.com/r9lN7j2Tim — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 14, 2023

The Koi Mil Gaya connection

Hrithik’s post under the Sun, reminded his fans of the movie, sparking a wave of affectionate responses. While one user just wrote, “Jadoo,” another shared an image of the alien from the movie.

Jadoo — Pankaj K. Sahu (@realpankajsahu_) June 14, 2023

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming projects

Coming to Hrithik Roshan's upcoming projects, the talented star is set to grace the silver screen with the action-packed entertainer, Fighter. Speculations suggest he might portray the role of an Air Force officer, a fresh and unexplored character for him. Slated for a January 2024 release, Fighter will feature a stellar cast including Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi.

In addition to this, Hrithik Roshan is expected to commence filming for War 2, alongside Jr NTR. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 action drama, War.