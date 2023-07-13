Headlines

Fukrey 3: What Varun Sharma says on playing Choocha again — ‘People think revisiting a character is easy…’

During a recent interaction, Varun Sharma claimed that Fukrey 3 director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba polished him in the comedy genre, something which was new to him at the time.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

Varun Sharma became a household name as Choocha after the release of Fukrey back in 2013. Now, movie enthusiasts will once again get to see him reprise the iconic role for the third installment of the franchise, Fukrey 3. As fans await to witness the laughter ride on the big screens, Varun Sharma opened up about playing the much-loved character for the third time. He revealed that in order to get the part right, he had to let go of all the things he learned during his tenure as an actor so far.

Varun Sharma was quoted as saying, “People think revisiting a character is easy, but Choocha was the first character I played on screen. I was raw and could easily pick up the nuances. Now, I have had a lot of experience as an actor, with so much grooming and learning over all the films I did. Now, it is tough to unlearn the years of experience and get back into that character. As much as it is tough to learn new things, it is tougher to unlearn old things.”

During the interaction, the actor also showed his gratitude towards Furkey 3 director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba for his impeccable journey in Bollywood. Varun Sharma revealed that the filmmaker polished him in the comedy genre, which was new for him at the time. Varun Sharma also thanked him for bringing out the Choocha in him. He said that it was because of this beautiful film that the audience could see his talent. According to Varun Sharma, he was offered many comedy movies after Fukrey.

Sharing his experience of reuniting with the Fukrey team, Varun Sharma stated that it was great to work once again with Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, and everyone else. He also added that he is looking forward to the release of this film.

About Fukrey 3

Just like the first two installments, Fukrey 3 will see Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, and Manjot Singh reprising their roles from the original drama. Fukrey 3 is slated to hit theatres on December 1.

