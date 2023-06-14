Ajay Devgn and Mohanlal to film Drishyam 3 simultaneously, Here’s why

Ajay Devgn

Superstar Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph joined forces back in 2013 for the superhit thriller, Drishyam. The movie was later remade in Hindi, starring Ajay Devgn. Now, fans of the franchise are eagerly anticipating the release of the third installment in both languages. The latest buzz suggests that Drishyam 3 has entered the development stage. Also, it is anticipated that there will be a collaborative effort between the creators of the Hindi and Malayalam versions of this gripping drama.

As per a report from Pinkvilla, the teams behind the Hindi and Malayalam versions of the films have joined forces to shoot them simultaneously.

A source close to the development said, “Abhishek Pathak and his team of writers have cracked a basic core plot for Drishyam 3, which Jeethu Joseph and his team loved. They have taken the idea from the team of Hindi Drishyam and are now working towards developing it into a screenplay for Drishyam 3.”

The sources also added, “The idea is to have Drishyam 3 shot together and release them on the same date all across India. While Kerala will see the release in Malayalam with Mohanlal as George Kutty, the rest of India will get to see the journey of Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar. Once the screenplay is locked, the Telugu Drishyam producers also might join the plan of simultaneous release all across on the same date.”

The intention behind filming both movies together is to make sure that the movie buffs enjoy a spoiler-free experience.

The source added the essence of Drishyam is in its suspense, and as seen in the past, there is a segment of the audience that has already seen the version that arrives first. The entire team working on Drishyam is committed to delivering the finest experience to the viewers, ensuring that the surprises and twists are not spoiled. Drishyam 3 will mark the culmination of this franchise, and what could be more thrilling than experiencing the suspense and excitement without any prior knowledge of what lies ahead, said the source.

Ajay Devgn and Mohanlal's lineup

In addition to this, Ajay Devgn will also be seen as the lead in director Vikas Bahl's next, along with Singham Again. On the other hand, Mohanlal also has several other exciting projects in the making, including his directorial debut Barroz, Lucifer sequel L2: Empuraan, and Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban.