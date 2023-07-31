Dream Girl 2 new poster out: Ayushmann Khurrana introduces Ananya Panday as Pari

The teaser for Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 will be released today. The much-awaited trailer of the drama is slated to be out on August 1.

Ayushmann Khurrana will once again reprise his iconic role as Pooja in the second installment of his blockbuster hit, Dream Girl 2. Raising excitement for the sequel, the makers have unveiled a new poster from the film, revealing Ananya Panday's first look from the movie. The picture features the actress donning a blush pink cut-sleeve kurta along with jhumkas and bangles. The poster introduces her as ‘Pari’. On the other hand, Ayushmann Khuranna is seen giving another sneak peek into his character Pooja through the poster. The actor further informed that the teaser of the movie will be out on July 31.

Ayushmann Khurrana captioned the post, “Yeh hai Pari, Meri Dream Girl! #DreamGirl2Trailer Out Tomorrow! #25AugustHogaMast #DreamGirl2 in Cinemas on 25th August.”

As the poster went online, Ananya Panday's BFF Shanaya Kapoor wrote in the comment section, “Love it,” along with a red heart emoji. Additionally, Maheep Kapoor commented, “Can’t wait to watch this.”

Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday’s fun banter

Ananya Panday recently joined forces with her dad Chunky Panday for a fun promo of Dream Girl 2. The video shows her whining to her father that Pooja (Ayushmann Khurrana) has garnered all the eyeballs despite her being the lead actress in the film. She further urges her father to talk to the production house about it, but things take a funny turn when Chunky Panday calls Pooja instead and starts flirting with her.

About Dream Girl 2

Made under the direction of Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie is a sequel to the 2019 hit, Dream Girl, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Dream Girl 2 also stars Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa in key roles. It’s produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures.

The movie’s trailer will be unveiled on August 1, and Dream Girl 2 is set to hit theatres on August 25.