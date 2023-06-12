Dimple Kapadia on her role in Saas, Bahu and Flamingo

Dimple Kapadia.

Despite Dimple Kapadia's consistent portrayal of confident and accomplished women in her illustrious career, she has candidly confessed to experiencing occasional moments of profound doubt and a notable lack of confidence. Surprisingly, the veteran actress acknowledges that these episodes of self-doubt have actually been beneficial to her professional journey.

In a recent revelation, Dimple shared that she made earnest efforts to distance herself from the web series “Saas, Bahu and Flamingo,” yet she now expresses gratitude that her attempts to extricate herself were unsuccessful.

Dimple Kapadia On Saas, Bahu and Flamingo

Dimple Kapadia was quoted saying, “When the show was offered to me, there was a hit and a miss. It was offered and then I was told that somebody else is doing it. But I was very keen on being a part of it despite all the fears. However, after I came on board, for at least three months before the shoot began, I was trying hard to get out of it.”

She continued, “Two days before the shoot, I tried to see if I could whip up some sympathy from somewhere. I even asked to call up the lawyer and find out. Every trick I tried, I failed miserably and I’m glad I failed.”

Dimple Kapadia On Twinkle Khanna and Rinky Khanna

Dimple Kapadia further disclosed that she did not wish to resume work, and it was her daughters, Twinkle Khanna and Rinky Khanna, who made her go back into acting.

“Right now, I don’t think I would be working at all. I would just be sitting in the house because, yes, it’s crippling. But my children have been very instrumental in kicking and telling me that I have to go out there and work. They’ve been really pushing me and it has helped. Once, I told Twinkle, ‘I don’t want to work anymore. It’s too much and my health is going down. There is tension.’ There were questions that why should I look at myself like this on screen now? Why do I need to do it?’ and Twinkle just looked at me and said, ‘You need money?’ I said, ‘yes’. She said, ‘Then keep your vanity at home and go to work’. That was it, it was as blunt as that.”

At present, whenever Dimple Kapadia declined a role, the producers reach out to her younger daughter, Rinky Khanna, who persistently contacts her until the issue is resolved. The actress expresses her appreciation for her daughters’ insistence, as they played a pivotal role in motivating her to reengage with her acting career.