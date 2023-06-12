Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Dimple Kapadia on her role in Saas, Bahu and Flamingo

Dimple Kapadia revealed that she tried her best to get out of doing the web series ‘Saas, Bahu and Flamingo,’ but she is glad she did not let go of it.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 05:45 PM IST

Dimple Kapadia on her role in Saas, Bahu and Flamingo
Dimple Kapadia.

Despite Dimple Kapadia's consistent portrayal of confident and accomplished women in her illustrious career, she has candidly confessed to experiencing occasional moments of profound doubt and a notable lack of confidence. Surprisingly, the veteran actress acknowledges that these episodes of self-doubt have actually been beneficial to her professional journey. 

In a recent revelation, Dimple shared that she made earnest efforts to distance herself from the web series “Saas, Bahu and Flamingo,” yet she now expresses gratitude that her attempts to extricate herself were unsuccessful.

Dimple Kapadia On Saas, Bahu and Flamingo

Dimple Kapadia was quoted saying, “When the show was offered to me, there was a hit and a miss. It was offered and then I was told that somebody else is doing it. But I was very keen on being a part of it despite all the fears. However, after I came on board, for at least three months before the shoot began, I was trying hard to get out of it.”

She continued, “Two days before the shoot, I tried to see if I could whip up some sympathy from somewhere. I even asked to call up the lawyer and find out. Every trick I tried, I failed miserably and I’m glad I failed.”

Dimple Kapadia On Twinkle Khanna and Rinky Khanna

Dimple Kapadia further disclosed that she did not wish to resume work, and it was her daughters, Twinkle Khanna and Rinky Khanna, who made her go back into acting.

“Right now, I don’t think I would be working at all. I would just be sitting in the house because, yes, it’s crippling. But my children have been very instrumental in kicking and telling me that I have to go out there and work. They’ve been really pushing me and it has helped. Once, I told Twinkle, ‘I don’t want to work anymore. It’s too much and my health is going down. There is tension.’ There were questions that why should I look at myself like this on screen now? Why do I need to do it?’ and Twinkle just looked at me and said, ‘You need money?’ I said, ‘yes’. She said, ‘Then keep your vanity at home and go to work’. That was it, it was as blunt as that.”

At present, whenever Dimple Kapadia declined a role, the producers reach out to her younger daughter, Rinky Khanna, who persistently contacts her until the issue is resolved. The actress expresses her appreciation for her daughters’ insistence, as they played a pivotal role in motivating her to reengage with her acting career.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 113 Assistant Professor, MO and other posts, check last date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.