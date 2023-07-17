Discovering Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s perfect date night: PJ’s, movies at home and ‘ordering in’

Deepika Padukone said that although she and her husband, Ranveer Singh, enjoy stepping out for their date nights occasionally, that is not always their preference.

Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been shelling relationship goals for years now. Married since 2018, they never fail to woo the fans with their electrifying chemistry, both on and off the screen. Now, the Pathaan actress has revealed her idea of a perfect date night with Ranveer Singh during an interaction with Curly Tales. The celebrity couple likes to chill indoors, instead of going out. Explaining the reason for this, Deepika Padukone said that both of them travel a lot due to their work, and hence, their idea of having a good time together is watching movies, ordering in food, and relaxing in their pyjamas.

When asked if she likes in-room dining or exploring restaurants, Deepika Padukone revealed that she does not like that at all. She added that although they enjoy stepping out for their date nights occasionally, that is not always their preference. She was quoted as saying, “My husband and I, our profession requires us to travel so much and engage with people all the time. So yes, occasionally we do like going out, getting ready, date night, but for the most part we do enjoy just watching a movie in the room, staying in our pajamas, and ordering in."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have worked together in three superhit movies, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's work commitments

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be seen reuniting with her Pathaan co-star, Shah Rukh Khan, in Jawan. As per reports, the diva will be seen in a special appearance in Atlee's directorial. She will also star alongside Hrithik Roshan in India's first areal action movie, Fighter. Helmed by director Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, the project will also feature Anil Kapoor in a crucial role.

Ranveer Singh has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani lined up for release. The movie also has Alia Bhatt as the leading lady. The highly-anticipated romantic entertainer will be reaching the cinema halls on July 28.