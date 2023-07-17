Headlines

Apple iPhone 15 tipped to get new pink colour option, launch in coming months

Sudha Murty on Narayana Murthy, other entrepreneurs says, 'Difficult to deal with a more successful man, they are not..'

This school dropout became millionaire at 23, built multi-crore company, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, Amul are his clients

Discovering Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s perfect date night: PJ’s, movies at home and ‘ordering in’

After Yamuna wreaks havoc in Delhi, Ganga breaches danger mark in Devprayag, alert issued in Haridwar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wimbledon surprises Indian fans with hilarious Hindi tweet on Alcaraz vs Djokovic match

Apple iPhone 15 tipped to get new pink colour option, launch in coming months

Sudha Murty on Narayana Murthy, other entrepreneurs says, 'Difficult to deal with a more successful man, they are not..'

Most expensive Indian films with budgets higher than total cost of Chandrayaan 3

Benefits of having dinner early

Health benefits of Corn or Bhutta during Monsoon

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

DNA: Know all about the ongoing wrestlers' protest

Delhi floods ground zero: At midnight BJP MP Manoj Tiwari visits relief camp, attacks Delhi Government

Ranveer Singh to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli's IPL century & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, May 19

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

This singer-turned-actor gave highest-grossing Punjabi film ever, and not Diljit, Ammy Virk, Gippy, or Amrinder Gill

Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sriram Raghavan film's release date announced with intriguing posters

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Discovering Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s perfect date night: PJ’s, movies at home and ‘ordering in’

Deepika Padukone said that although she and her husband, Ranveer Singh, enjoy stepping out for their date nights occasionally, that is not always their preference.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 01:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been shelling relationship goals for years now. Married since 2018, they never fail to woo the fans with their electrifying chemistry, both on and off the screen. Now, the Pathaan actress has revealed her idea of a perfect date night with Ranveer Singh during an interaction with Curly Tales. The celebrity couple likes to chill indoors, instead of going out. Explaining the reason for this, Deepika Padukone said that both of them travel a lot due to their work, and hence, their idea of having a good time together is watching movies, ordering in food, and relaxing in their pyjamas.

When asked if she likes in-room dining or exploring restaurants, Deepika Padukone revealed that she does not like that at all. She added that although they enjoy stepping out for their date nights occasionally, that is not always their preference. She was quoted as saying, “My husband and I, our profession requires us to travel so much and engage with people all the time. So yes, occasionally we do like going out, getting ready, date night, but for the most part we do enjoy just watching a movie in the room, staying in our pajamas, and ordering in."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have worked together in three superhit movies, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's work commitments

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be seen reuniting with her Pathaan co-star, Shah Rukh Khan, in Jawan. As per reports, the diva will be seen in a special appearance in Atlee's directorial. She will also star alongside Hrithik Roshan in India's first areal action movie, Fighter. Helmed by director Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, the project will also feature Anil Kapoor in a crucial role.

Ranveer Singh has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani lined up for release. The movie also has Alia Bhatt as the leading lady. The highly-anticipated romantic entertainer will be reaching the cinema halls on July 28.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was set to marry this man in Chennai, then Sholay star did this

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

India's MBA, ESG& Ajeenkya D.Y.Patil University revolutionize business education with 4 tailored global MBA programs

James Cameron quashes 'offensive rumours' of making film about Titan submersible tragedy

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE