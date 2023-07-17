Headlines

Bollywood

Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha to play Janhvi Kapoor’s younger version in Jr NTR’s Devara? Here’s what we know so far

According to the latest reports, Allu Arjun's daughter, Allu Arha, will be seen doing a special cameo in Jr NTR's Devara. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 03:17 PM IST

Basking in the success of RRR, Jr NTR is presently occupied with his next, Devara. The project, which has been made under the direction of Koratala Siva, is also expected to see Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor in prominent roles. Now, going by the latest buzz surrounding the movie, the cast of this much-awaited film has a new addition. If the reports are to be believed, Allu Arjun's daughter, Allu Arha, will be seen playing a special cameo in the film. It is being speculated that she will play Janhvi Kapoor's young version in the flick. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Allu Arha's acting debut

Allu Arha made her acting debut with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mythological drama, Shaakuntalam. The star kid was appreciated for her performance. However, the film was unable to perform at the box office. Directed by Gunasekhar Karri, the little one was seen as Prince Bharata in the movie. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen praising Allu Arha's talent during the promotion of the movie. She told Pinkvilla, “She (Arha) is so adorable. She blew everyone’s mind on set. Firstly, she does not speak a word of English, she only speaks Telugu. She speaks Telugu better than most adults, so pure. She was absolutely brilliant.”

Koratala Siva last directed Jr NTR in the 2016 release, Janatha Garage, which turned out to be the highest-grossing Telugu film of that year and also bagged several National Awards. Along with Jr NTR, Devara will see Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. With Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady, the movie will have Prakash Raj, Meka Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Chaitra Roy in key roles. Financed by Hari Krishna K and Mikkilineni Sudhakar under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuva Sudha Arts, composer Anirudh Ravichander has provided the songs and background score of the movie.

Back in May this year, the makers of Jr NTR's next unveiled the first look poster from Devera, featuring the protagonist in a fierce avatar holding a dagger as he poses by the sea. We can also see a boat filled with dead bodies at some distance. His intense expression and unmatched swag were extremely impressive. Devara is slated to hit the silver screens on 5th April 2024.

