Headlines

Taapsee Pannu left in splits after fan asks her when she is getting married: 'I’m not pregnant...'

Bawaal: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor set hearts aflutter with dazzling dance moves in latest track, Dilon Ki Doriyan

This filmmaker has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Director; it's not Yash Chopra, Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani

Meet the woman, who runs Rs 7000 crore business empire, challenging Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

Raghubir Yadav says he 'dislikes' the term acting, explains why: 'Acting lafz mere liye bada khatarnak hai…'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Taapsee Pannu left in splits after fan asks her when she is getting married: 'I’m not pregnant...'

Bawaal: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor set hearts aflutter with dazzling dance moves in latest track, Dilon Ki Doriyan

This filmmaker has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Director; it's not Yash Chopra, Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani

Most expensive vegetable in the world costs around Rs 85,000 per kg

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

Weight loss tips: 8 morning drinks to burn belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

5.4 magnitude earthquake hits J&K, tremors felt in Delhi

Bigg Boss OTT: Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid to become the first lovebirds of the house?

Watch: Brazil building collapses like house of cards; Several dead and others missing

This filmmaker has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Director; it's not Yash Chopra, Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani

Parineeti Chopra drops unseen photo with 'mimi didi' Priyanka Chopra on her birthday, thanks her for 'everything'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bawaal: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor set hearts aflutter with dazzling dance moves in latest track, Dilon Ki Doriyan

After Dil Se Dil Tak and Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte, the makers of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Bawaal have dropped the third track from the movie, Dilon Ki Doriyan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 03:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As movie enthusiasts wait for the release of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's romantic entertainer, Bawaal, the makers have unveiled the third track from the much-awaited drama, Dilon Ki Doriyan. The track featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor has been scored by composer, Tanishk Bagchi. Arafat Mehmood has penned the lyrics of the song, which has been sung by Vishal Mishra, Zahrah Khan, and Romy. The perfect party number seems to be a part of Varun’s character, Ajay Dixit, and Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Nisha's, wedding sequence. Varun and Janhvi have taken this composition a notch higher with their impeccable dance moves.

Sharing the latest single from Bawaal, Varun Dhawan wrote on Twitter, "It's celebration time coz mili hai Ajju aur Nisha ke #DilonKiDoriyan! Song Out Now https://bit.ly/DilonKiDoriyan Produced by #SajidNadiadwala and Directed by @niteshtiwari22 #BawaalOnPrime, July 21 on @PrimeVideoIN."

Watch the song here:

On Bawaal, Varun Dhawan was quoted as saying telling indianexpress.com, “Bawaal is about the truth. It’s all about what you want from life and your insecurities. I have never been as sure about a film as I am about Bawaal. Working with Nitesh sir was always on my bucket list. I still remember, I often asked Nitesh sir to make a film with me in Covid times. Finally, after 7-8 months, he had a story for me. I personally feel it is one of my best characters. This is closest to the reality.”

Prior to this, the makers released the romantic numbers, Dil Se Dil Tak and Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte. from the film.

About Bawaal

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures, Bawaal will see Manoj Pahwa as Varun Dhawan's father, Anjuman Saxena as his mother and Mukesh Tiwari as an MLA. Charu Shree Roy has looked after the editing of the movie, while Mitesh Mirchandani is the head of cinematography.

The project will reportedly revolve around the life of a small-town history teacher (Varun Dhawan) and his newly-wed wife (Janhvi Kapoor) who face challenges in their relationship as they fly to Europe for their honeymoon and learn about World War II.

Bawaal will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

School holidays 2023: Delhi schools to remain closed; MCD releases list of schools, dates

The Kapil Sharma Show actor Atul Parchure reveals how 'wrong treatment worsened' his cancer: 'I couldn't even walk'

Meet Rohit Sharma's brother-in-law, man behind multi-crore brand deals of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul; his link to Bollywood

Jane Birkin, British-French actress, singer, fashion icon, passes away at 76

Noida: Human skeleton found in drain, police launch investigation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE