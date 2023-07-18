Bawaal: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor set hearts aflutter with dazzling dance moves in latest track, Dilon Ki Doriyan

After Dil Se Dil Tak and Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte, the makers of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Bawaal have dropped the third track from the movie, Dilon Ki Doriyan.

As movie enthusiasts wait for the release of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's romantic entertainer, Bawaal, the makers have unveiled the third track from the much-awaited drama, Dilon Ki Doriyan. The track featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor has been scored by composer, Tanishk Bagchi. Arafat Mehmood has penned the lyrics of the song, which has been sung by Vishal Mishra, Zahrah Khan, and Romy. The perfect party number seems to be a part of Varun’s character, Ajay Dixit, and Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Nisha's, wedding sequence. Varun and Janhvi have taken this composition a notch higher with their impeccable dance moves.

Sharing the latest single from Bawaal, Varun Dhawan wrote on Twitter, "It's celebration time coz mili hai Ajju aur Nisha ke #DilonKiDoriyan! Song Out Now https://bit.ly/DilonKiDoriyan Produced by #SajidNadiadwala and Directed by @niteshtiwari22 #BawaalOnPrime, July 21 on @PrimeVideoIN."

Watch the song here:

On Bawaal, Varun Dhawan was quoted as saying telling indianexpress.com, “Bawaal is about the truth. It’s all about what you want from life and your insecurities. I have never been as sure about a film as I am about Bawaal. Working with Nitesh sir was always on my bucket list. I still remember, I often asked Nitesh sir to make a film with me in Covid times. Finally, after 7-8 months, he had a story for me. I personally feel it is one of my best characters. This is closest to the reality.”

Prior to this, the makers released the romantic numbers, Dil Se Dil Tak and Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte. from the film.

About Bawaal

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures, Bawaal will see Manoj Pahwa as Varun Dhawan's father, Anjuman Saxena as his mother and Mukesh Tiwari as an MLA. Charu Shree Roy has looked after the editing of the movie, while Mitesh Mirchandani is the head of cinematography.

The project will reportedly revolve around the life of a small-town history teacher (Varun Dhawan) and his newly-wed wife (Janhvi Kapoor) who face challenges in their relationship as they fly to Europe for their honeymoon and learn about World War II.

Bawaal will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.