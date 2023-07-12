Headlines

UP government employment drive: 11,000 jobs provided to youths in one month, reveals CM Yogi Adityanath

Section 144 in Delhi: Prohibitory orders imposed in flood-prone areas, Yamuna level rises

Max Group founder’s son sentenced to 3 months in jail by Delhi HC for contempt of court

'Cup of kindness': Boy opens 'Relax Station' for delivery boys, viral video steals hearts

As Super 30 turns 4, Hrithik Roshan reflects on the 'deep imprint' it left on him: Check photos

Made on a budget of Rs 60 crore, Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur, turned out to be a massive success at the box office in 2019.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

While Hrithik Roshan has delivered several remarkable performances in his career as an actor spanning more than two decades, his movie Super 30 definitely stood out. The Vikas Bahl directorial completed four years on July 12. To mark the occasion, Hrithik Roshan took to the Stories section of his Instagram and posted a few throwback pictures from the film. While the first picture is a solo click of the protagonist, the second one shows him enjoying a bike ride with Mrunal Thakur, who plays the female lead in the movie. In the third photo, Hrithik Roshan is seen posing with the Super 30 students.

Hrithik Roshan's post as Super 30 turns 4

Dropping various stills from the movie on the photo-sharing app, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Some films leave a deep imprint as an actor and collaborator. Super 30 for me is an experience lived, one I will forever cherish.”

Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar in Super 30

Hrithik Roshan, who gained the title of Greek God due to his blue eyes and chiseled physique, astounded the audience and left them speechless with his portrayal of Anand Kumar, a humble and rustic mathematician. The movie shows him projecting a wide range of emotions, once again proving his mettle as an actor. From his diction to physique to body language, everything about the actor was on point in this movie.

Super 30 is based on the life of a Patna-based mathematician, Anand Kumar, who overcame numerous challenges before successfully helping 30 underprivileged kids to crack the ambitious IIT entrance.

The hard-hitting dialogues and compelling performance made the movie a success at the box office. It became one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2019.

Financed by Phantom Films, in collaboration with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Reliance Entertainment, and HRX Films, Super 30 featured Virendra Saxena, Nandish Sandhu, Aditya Srivastava, Sadhana Singh as Jayanti Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, and Amit Sadh in prominent roles.

Hrithik Roshan’s work commitments

Hrithik Roshan is currently working on Siddharth Anand's directorial, Fighter. Touted as India’s first aerial action film, the highly-awaited flick will also star Deepika Padukone as the leading lady, along with Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. The War actor recently revealed that his character for the movie will be much younger than he is in real life.

Fighter is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

