Arshad Warsi drops big update on Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay Kumar

Headlines

New dengue strain detected in Noida: Know DEN2 dengue virus early symptoms, prevention tips

Meet daughter of IAS officer, married to Microsoft engineer with Rs 450 crore salary, his net worth is…

Made for Rs 50 lakh, this film earned Rs 2000 crore at box-office, the lead actors of this film are…

Shah Rukh Khan's 'bete ko haath lagane se pehle...' dialogue was never part of Jawan's script, reveals writer

Explained: What is DEN-2 strain of dengue that causes severe body pain?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

New dengue strain detected in Noida: Know DEN2 dengue virus early symptoms, prevention tips

Meet daughter of IAS officer, married to Microsoft engineer with Rs 450 crore salary, his net worth is…

Made for Rs 50 lakh, this film earned Rs 2000 crore at box-office, the lead actors of this film are…

9 batters with most centuries in 2023

Batters who scored centuries in Asia Cup final

10 early symptoms of magnesium deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

'Bambai Meri Jaan': Father-son conflict focus of Amazon Prime's Indian crime show

Record Alert! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma become fastest pair to complete 5000 ODI runs | Asia Cup 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's 'bete ko haath lagane se pehle...' dialogue was never part of Jawan's script, reveals writer

Nana Patekar asks Naseeruddin Shah 'what nationalism means' after he calls Gadar 2's popularity 'disturbing'

'OMFG': Karan Johar ‘blown away' by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan; lauds Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Atlee

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Arshad Warsi drops big update on Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay Kumar

Arshad Warsi played the titular character of Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly in the first installment of the franchise, ‘Jolly LLB.’

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:27 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Remember the character of Circuit from “Munna Bhai MBBS”? Versatile actor Arshad Warsi is credited with many such iconic characters during his career. Arshad Warsi, the talented actor, has played many iconic characters throughout his illustrious career. Back in 2013, he led the much-appreciated dark comedy “Jolly LLB,” where he portrayed the role of lawyer Jagdish Tyagi. Now, basking in the success of his web series “Asur 2,” Arshad Warsi opened up about his exciting line-up of projects ahead.

The star has several promising projects in the making such as Jolly LLB 3 and Dhamaal 4. During a recent interaction with TellyChakkar, Arshad Warsi opened up about these forthcoming dramas. He was quoted saying,“Munna Bhai 3 is not happening; Sanjay (Dutt) and I want it to happen, Raju (Hirani) wants to make it and Vidhu (Vinod Chopra) wants to produce it. But for now, it’s not happening. Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay is happening.

The actor has a number of exciting projects in the pipeline, including “Jolly LLB 3” and “Dhamaal 4.” Arshad Warsi recently discussed these upcoming ventures in an interview with TellyChakkar. He expressed his thoughts on “Munna Bhai 3,” stating that while both he and Sanjay Dutt are eager for it to happen, Raju Hirani wants to direct it, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra is interested in producing it, the project is currently not in progress.

However, he confirmed that “Jolly LLB 3” with Akshay Kumar “is happening.”

“The writer of Dhamaal called me and said that he is working on the next. About Golmaal 5, I believe one day, Rohit (Shetty) will just call us to shoot the film in Goa. He can actually do that,” added Arshad Warsi

In the first “Jolly LLB” film, Arshad Warsi's character clashed with lawyer Tejinder Rajpal, portrayed by Boman Irani. The storyline drew inspiration from the real-life hit-and-run case of Sanjeev Nanda. In “Jolly LLB 2,” Akshay Kumar played Jagdishwar Mishra (Jolly), who takes on lawyer Pramod Mathur (Annu Kapoor) in a case involving a fake encounter. Actor Saurabh Shukla, who portrayed Judge Sunderlal Tripathi in both films, is expected to reprise his role in “Jolly LLB 3.”

Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar last shared the screen in the 2022 action comedy “Bachchan Paandey.” However, the film didn't fare well at the box office.

Regarding the shooting schedule for “Jolly LLB 3,” Arshad Warsi said that the project is likely to commence filming in 2024. Apart from this, he has other films in the pipeline, including “Ghamasaan” and “Banda Singh.” Additionally, he is working on a movie with Sanjay Dutt.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar is busy with the Hindi remake of the popular South drama “Soorarai Patturu” and will also star in “Oh My God 2.”

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    I have not quit politics, will contest next election: Uma Bharti

    Manipur MLAs sign resolution to protect territorial integrity of strife-torn state

    Rajasthan: Petrol pumps to remain shut from tomorrow for 2 days; here's why

    NEET 2024: Chemistry preparation and study tips for NEET entrance exam

    Apple iPhone 15 launch: Design, features, camera and more

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

    Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

    Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

    Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

    In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE