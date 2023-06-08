Arshad Warsi drops big update on Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay Kumar

Arshad Warsi played the titular character of Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly in the first installment of the franchise, ‘Jolly LLB.’

Remember the character of Circuit from “Munna Bhai MBBS”? Versatile actor Arshad Warsi is credited with many such iconic characters during his career. Arshad Warsi, the talented actor, has played many iconic characters throughout his illustrious career. Back in 2013, he led the much-appreciated dark comedy “Jolly LLB,” where he portrayed the role of lawyer Jagdish Tyagi. Now, basking in the success of his web series “Asur 2,” Arshad Warsi opened up about his exciting line-up of projects ahead.

The star has several promising projects in the making such as Jolly LLB 3 and Dhamaal 4. During a recent interaction with TellyChakkar, Arshad Warsi opened up about these forthcoming dramas. He was quoted saying,“Munna Bhai 3 is not happening; Sanjay (Dutt) and I want it to happen, Raju (Hirani) wants to make it and Vidhu (Vinod Chopra) wants to produce it. But for now, it’s not happening. Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay is happening.

“The writer of Dhamaal called me and said that he is working on the next. About Golmaal 5, I believe one day, Rohit (Shetty) will just call us to shoot the film in Goa. He can actually do that,” added Arshad Warsi

In the first “Jolly LLB” film, Arshad Warsi's character clashed with lawyer Tejinder Rajpal, portrayed by Boman Irani. The storyline drew inspiration from the real-life hit-and-run case of Sanjeev Nanda. In “Jolly LLB 2,” Akshay Kumar played Jagdishwar Mishra (Jolly), who takes on lawyer Pramod Mathur (Annu Kapoor) in a case involving a fake encounter. Actor Saurabh Shukla, who portrayed Judge Sunderlal Tripathi in both films, is expected to reprise his role in “Jolly LLB 3.”

Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar last shared the screen in the 2022 action comedy “Bachchan Paandey.” However, the film didn't fare well at the box office.

Regarding the shooting schedule for “Jolly LLB 3,” Arshad Warsi said that the project is likely to commence filming in 2024. Apart from this, he has other films in the pipeline, including “Ghamasaan” and “Banda Singh.” Additionally, he is working on a movie with Sanjay Dutt.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar is busy with the Hindi remake of the popular South drama “Soorarai Patturu” and will also star in “Oh My God 2.”