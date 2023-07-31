Anurag Kashyap slams troll criticising Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Headlines

Vinod Dugar, an evangelist of social welfare

Zinda Banda: Shah Rukh dazzles with 'insane' dance steps in Anirudh's grand Bollywood debut, fans call it chartbuster

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s friend, whose company has stake in Apple, Google, Facebook, know about his business, net worth

This team is IPL's strongest brand, it's not Mukesh Ambani's MI, Shah Rukh Khan's KKR or CSK

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 3: Karan Johar film mints ₹80 crore worldwide in first weekend

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Zinda Banda: Shah Rukh dazzles with 'insane' dance steps in Anirudh's grand Bollywood debut, fans call it chartbuster

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s friend, whose company has stake in Apple, Google, Facebook, know about his business, net worth

This team is IPL's strongest brand, it's not Mukesh Ambani's MI, Shah Rukh Khan's KKR or CSK

10 Rarest creatures in India

9 healthy sources of fat for vegetarians

5 best films of Kiara Advani as per IMDb ratings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 3: Karan Johar film mints ₹80 crore worldwide in first weekend

Meet Atul Kapoor and Vijay Vikram Singh, Bigg Boss' voices, know how much they earn per season

Dia Mirza says she chose to be a 'part-time actor' for this reason: 'The only way I can safeguard...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap slams troll criticising Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Recently, a troll claimed that they had to watch Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer again to clean their eyes after watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has turned out to be a massive box office success with praises from several members of the film fraternity. The list of the movie's admirers also includes the Gangs Of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap. The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and lauded Karan Johar's directorial. He termed the romantic comedy the best Karan Johar movie of all time. Anurag Kashyap also gave a befitting reply to a troll who claimed that they had to watch Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer again to clean their eyes after watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

One of the netizens wrote on social media, “Had to watch Oppenheimer again literally to cleanse my eyes just after.” Reacting to this, Anurag Kashyup replied, “Ticket dikha dono ka? Troll." The troller did not give up and wrote, "Desperation.” Finally, the director penned, “Proven troll now .. have to remove you."

Previously, praising the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer, Anurag Kashyap shared on the internet, "He never leaves his world but he also does not hold back any punches. Also, it’s the second KJo film that I bought the tickets for that too twice, and sending everyone that trusts me to go see. The way karan addresses all kinds of snobbery, all kinds of shame and phobias that come from our conditioning, the way he addresses our conditioning with all the humour and aplomb and joharisms...was totally sucked in his world."

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Produced by Dharma Productions in association with Viacom18 Studios, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also has Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog in supporting roles. While Ranveer Singh essays the role of a flamboyant Punjabi man Rocky Randhawa, Alia Bhatt is seen as a Bengali woman, Rani Chatterjee. As these two come from opposite backgrounds they decide to live with each other's family for three months before taking the plunge.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actress was born in famous family, tried to end her life twice, dated Shekhar Kapur, is a superstar, who is she?

Opposition alliance INDIA likely to postpone third meeting to September; here why

Delhi: Dengue cases reach highest in 5 years, government issues instructions

Wordle 770 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 29

Samsung Galaxy Ring with smart health features under works, likely to launch next year

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE