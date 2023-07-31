Anurag Kashyap slams troll criticising Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Recently, a troll claimed that they had to watch Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer again to clean their eyes after watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has turned out to be a massive box office success with praises from several members of the film fraternity. The list of the movie's admirers also includes the Gangs Of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap. The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and lauded Karan Johar's directorial. He termed the romantic comedy the best Karan Johar movie of all time. Anurag Kashyap also gave a befitting reply to a troll who claimed that they had to watch Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer again to clean their eyes after watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

One of the netizens wrote on social media, “Had to watch Oppenheimer again literally to cleanse my eyes just after.” Reacting to this, Anurag Kashyup replied, “Ticket dikha dono ka? Troll." The troller did not give up and wrote, "Desperation.” Finally, the director penned, “Proven troll now .. have to remove you."

Previously, praising the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer, Anurag Kashyap shared on the internet, "He never leaves his world but he also does not hold back any punches. Also, it’s the second KJo film that I bought the tickets for that too twice, and sending everyone that trusts me to go see. The way karan addresses all kinds of snobbery, all kinds of shame and phobias that come from our conditioning, the way he addresses our conditioning with all the humour and aplomb and joharisms...was totally sucked in his world."

Produced by Dharma Productions in association with Viacom18 Studios, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also has Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog in supporting roles. While Ranveer Singh essays the role of a flamboyant Punjabi man Rocky Randhawa, Alia Bhatt is seen as a Bengali woman, Rani Chatterjee. As these two come from opposite backgrounds they decide to live with each other's family for three months before taking the plunge.