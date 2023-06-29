Anupam Kher gives shout out to Ravi Kishan’s daughter Ishita Shukla

Ishita has also part of the Republic Day 2023 parade. (Credits: Instagram)

At a time when most star kids aspire to enter the world of showbiz, Ishita Shukla, the daughter of well-known Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan, has come across as an exception. Ishita has chosen to join the Indian Armed Forces. Earlier this year, she participated in the Republic Day parade. Now, Ishita will serve as an Army personnel under the ‘Agneepath’ recruitment scheme. As soon as the news of her induction into the Indian Army spread across social media, congratulatory messages started pouring in from all directions. Several members of the film fraternity, too, praised her for joining the Indian Army.

Noted actor Anupam Kher also took to social media to congratulate Ishita Shukla as well as her father, Ravi Kishan. On his Instagram account, the actor dropped a heartfelt note for Ravi Kishan and Ishita Shukla.

Anupam Kher wrote, “My dear friend @ravikishann! Read inspiring news about your daughter, #Ishita! That she has joined our Defense Forces under the Agniveer scheme. I am happy as well as proud. Give my love and blessings to Ishita. And tell her that this step of hers will become an example of inspiration for millions of girls! Jai Hind!"

Netizens react to Anupam Kher's post

Netizens reacted to Anupam Kher's post with appreciative comments for Ishita Shukla.

One user wrote, "Exemplary set of standards established by this actor...breaking the monotony..congratulations Ishita...stay blessed.”

Another user commented, "Proud of you Ravi sir wish more actors had mindset like you , ssb isn't an easy thing."

Thanking everyone for their wishes, Ishita Shukla said, "Jai Hind sir, Thankyouu for all your kind wishes.”

Earlier, Ravi Kishan took to Twitter and wrote, "My daughter Ishita Shukla asked me in the morning that she wants to join the Army via the Agnipath scheme. I said go ahead beta."

Ravi Kishan's family

Ravi Kishan married his childhood sweetheart, Preeti Kishan, back in 1993. The couple is parents to four kids, including three daughters, Riva, Tanishk, Ishita, and a son, Saksham.

Riva wishes to follow in her father's footsteps and make a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Her journey has already commenced as she has been a part of some music videos. Additionally, she has worked in a play alongside actor Naseeruddin Shah.