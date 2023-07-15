Headlines

Bollywood

Anupam Kher pens special birthday wish for late Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika — ‘I know you’ll miss papa today’

Satish Kaushik passed away in March this year. He had become became a popular name in the film industry back in the 1980s and 1990.

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 06:25 PM IST

Vanshika, the daughter of late Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik, turned 11 on July 15. Ever since her father’s passing in March this year, his friend, actor Anupam Kher, has been seen spending time with Vanshika and trying his best to look after her and take care of her. Now, to wish Vanshika on her special day, Anupam Kher penned an adorable and heartwarming birthday message on social media. He took to his Instagram handle and posted some throwback pictures of the late actor with his daughter and other loved ones.

Anupam Kher’s special birthday post went like this, "Happy birthday my dearest darling #Vanshika! May God give you all the happiness in the world, long life, peace, and great success. May all your dreams come true. I know you will miss #Papa today. But he is wishing you and also singing #HappyBirthdayVanshika song for you! Everybody loves you. You are more than a daughter for me. You are amazing, gorgeous, brilliant, bright, funny and unique. All my love, prayers, and blessings on your special day and for the rest of your life!"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

 

Reaction to Anupam Kher's post

Netizens flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

Pardes actress Mahima Chaudhry wrote, "Happy birthday Vanshika."

Chunky Panday also wished Vanshika with the following words, "Happy Happy birthday."

Isha Koppikar penned, "Happiest bday doll".

Satish Kaushik's passing

Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 this year. Anupam Kher was among those who shared the unfortunate news on social media. He wrote on the micro-blogging site, "I know 'death is the ultimate truth of this world' But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Satish Kaushik's career trajectory

Satish Kaushik became a popular name in the industry back in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in movies such as Mr. India, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Judaai. He proved his mettle as an actor with some powerful performances in supporting roles. Acting apart, he also did some memorable work as a writer and director. He is credited with helming films such as Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain.

