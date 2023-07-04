Ronnie Screwvala reacts to Animal-Sam Bahadur clash at box office

Animal will be clashing with Sam Bahadur.

Vicky Kaushal who is currently basking in the success of his last release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. The film is a cinematic adaptation of Field Marshall Sam Maneckshaw's life. Turning back the clock, the makers have already announced the film's release date. Back in December 2022, they revealed the first look poster of the movie and informed that the project will be released on December 1. Now, the venture will be locking horns at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, Animal as the makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial have also shifted their release date to December 1.

Animal release date pushed

Animal was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on August 11, but the makers decided to postpone the film. They claimed that the decision has been taken as the VFX work for the movie will take more time than expected. However, it is believed that the makers also sought to avoid a clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office. Now, as Animal will be clashing with Sam Bahadur, it was assumed that the release date of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer might be pushed.

Clearing the air, producer Ronnie Screwvala has confirmed that they do not plan to change Sam Bahadur’s release date. He was quoted as saying during an interview that the release date of the movie was revealed a year in advance and now the movie will release on that day, come what may. He added that the drama is based on the life of one of the greatest men in the country and the audience would definitely support them. Ronnie Screwvala added that he is not scared of the clash as he believes that good content works in the long run and it's no longer just about Friday openings.

About Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bhadur

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Sam Bahadur will also feature Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in key roles. On the other hand, Animal's primary cast includes Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna, apart from Ranbir Kapoor.