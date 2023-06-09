Anand Ahuja’s heartfelt birthday wish for ‘Jaan’ Sonam Kapoor features Vayu

Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in the crime thriller, ‘Blind’.

Actress Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 38th birthday today, June 9. Fans, friends, and family members of the star have taken to social media to express their love and affection. This birthday holds special significance as it marks her first one as a new mother. To commemorate this special day, Sonam Kapoor's husband, Anand Ahuja, shared a never-before-seen picture of the actress with their son Vayu. The photo captures her sitting on a couch with her adorable baby boy. Both mother and son are dressed in cute night suits. Accompanying the picture is an emotional birthday wish from Anand Ahuja.

Anand Ahuja's Special Post For Wife

Anand Ahuja wrote, "Mornings like this! @sonamkapoor … Yes, the balloons are here for today, but the attitude, gratitude, and complete commitment to living fully is a daily practice in our home you have made. If we live every day like it’s your birthday, we will have lived completely. Happy Birthday my Jaan, ‘Um Vayu’. #VayusParents." Reacting to the post, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Love you my angel, my best friend my whole life."

Anil Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Sonam

Sonam Kapoor's father and actor, Anil Kapoor, also penned a special Instagram post for his daughter. He wrote, "A big piece of my heart is in London and I'm missing her a little extra today…Sonam, your love, generosity, and sheer presence fills our hearts, and our home feels empty without it. Miss you, Anand, and my favorite little man Vaayu so much! It's bittersweet to feel that the only way I can have you back here is on sets doing what you love, so now I'm just waiting for that...Here’s wishing my amazing daughter a very Happy Birthday! There’s so much about you I’m in awe of every day! Come back soon!!! Love you!"

Sonam Kapoor's Professional Commitments

Sonam Kapoor will be next seen the crime thriller “Blind.” Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the movie was filmed in Scotland and is now preparing for an OTT release.