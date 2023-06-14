Amitabh Bachchan's throwback gold features daughter Shweta and Twinkle Khanna

The picture features Big B with Shweta Bachchan and Twinkle Khanna.

Even at the age of 80 Amitabh Bachchan remains one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. Not just that, he is also extremely active on social media and keeps on treating the fans with updates from his personal and professional life. Recently, the Sarkar star took to his Instagram handle and dropped a throwback black and white picture with daughters Shweta Bachchan, and Twinkle Khanna. The picture features Big B looking at little Shweta Bachchan, who is gaping, possibly from excitement. On the other hand, we can see Twinkle Khanna looking all serious.

Amitabh Bachchan captioned the post, "So this be Twinkle Khanna in white, on left & Shweta on Shweta's birthday... Twinkle now married to Akshay Kumar, ... Shweta, my daughter married to Nikhil Nanda, Mother to Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda, who is stepping into his first movie...Twinkle here looking circumspect .. Shweta has just scored a GOAL...!!!"

As soon as the post was up, the comment section was quickly inundated with amusing remarks from netizens.

One user wrote, “Very nice sir...beautiful memories. ”

Another individual commented, "So lovely memories,” and then added that these pictures must have brought immense joy to Shewta.

Another netizen called the image “precious” and added, “Two beautiful, wonderful ladies starting early in their acting progress under our supervision. Adorable all. Lovely memories. Thnx for the sharing. Good day n God bless all."

For the unversed, actress Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya Nanda will be making his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Amitabh Bachchan's work commitments

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will play an important role in Nag Ashwin's science fiction, Project K. Big B will be seen sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in the much-anticipated film. Financed by C. Aswani Dutt, under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, the movie has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

Project K was scheduled for release on January 12, 2024. However, now it seems like the release will have to be pushed back after Amitabh Bachchan's injury on the set.