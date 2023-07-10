Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday Jalsa post is too good to miss

Sunday gatherings at Jalsa have been taking place ever since 1982. Amitabh Bachchan comes outside his residence and greets the fans who have traveled to just get a glimpse of the celebrated actor.

Revealing why he always folds his hands during the famous Sunday meets, the star wrote as the caption of the video, "Eternal love for them that come .. they be the cause for my become ...Ÿ™ the hands that meet in symbolic union .. my gratitude for one, and the honour and grace of the other .."

Refreshing your memory, Amitabh Bachchan had to take a break from his Sunday tradition earlier this year as he suffered an injury on the sets of Nag Ashwin's Project K. Nevertheless, he did make an appearance a couple of days later in a homemade sling. Talking about the same in his blog, he wrote, "And the work continues .. the Sunday blessings of the well-wishers.. my love affection and gratitude .. they still come .. me in homemade sling and the grey."

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan?

Amitabh Bachchan will next appear on the big screens with the science-fiction drama, Project K, alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Produced by C. Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani will also be seen playing key roles in the highly-awaited drama.

Santhosh Narayanan is on board the team as the music composer, while Djordje Stojiljkovic has handled the camera work for the movie. The editing of the flick has been looked after by Kotagiri Venkateswara Ra.

Project K is scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on 12th January 2024.

In addition to this, Amitabh Bachchan's lineup further includes Ganapath: Part 1 and Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15.