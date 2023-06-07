Alia Bhatt spills the beans: What happens ‘2.3 seconds after I’m left alone’

Alia shares a selfie with no makeup.

Actress Alia Bhatt delighted her fans on Wednesday by offering them a glimpse into her personal life. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a captivating photo of herself, completely devoid of makeup. She also playfully disclosed the amusing consequence of being “left alone” for a mere 2.3 seconds.

With a radiant smile adorning her face, Alia snapped a selfie outdoors on a sunny afternoon. The backdrop featured a scenic view of several trees, further enhancing the serene ambience. Alia — who appeared to be on vacation or break — sported a stylish lavender bikini top, exuding both confidence and natural beauty as she effortlessly connected with the camera lens.

Alia captioned the post, “2.3 seconds after I'm left alone (selfie emoji)."

One of her followers commented, praising her natural beauty. "She's so beautiful even without makeup,” wrote the follower.

Another user referred to the picture as a “cute” snapshot “of female superstar Alia."

A third fan simply expressed admiration for Alia’s beauty. "She is so beautiful,” commented the fan.

Busy Month For Alia

May was a busy month for Alia as she achieved significant milestones. She was honored with the best actress award at IIFA 2023 for her outstanding performance in “Gangubai Kathiawadi.” Unfortunately, she couldn't be present to accept the award personally. However, she expressed gratitude on Instagram by sharing a photo with the caption, “"Thank you very much, @iifa. I apologise for not being able to accept the award in person. I would especially like to thank the audience for their unwavering support. My entire team and I are over the moon about this.”

In addition to her accolades in acting, Alia also made waves in the fashion world. She became the first Indian representative for renowned luxury brand Gucci. At the Met Gala, she made her debut on the red carpet, wearing a white Prabal Gurung gown.

Upcoming Projects

Looking ahead, Alia's schedule is brimming with exciting projects. After her appearance in Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra,” fans can next see her in “Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” directed by Karan Johar. This star-studded film also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Ranveer Singh. The movie is set to release on July 28.

Moreover, Alia is set to make her Hollywood debut with the film “Heart of Stone.” Scheduled for release in August, the action thriller, directed by Tom Harper, will be available on Netflix. Alongside Alia, actors such as Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready will also feature in the movie.