Alia Bhatt takes off for Brazil to attend Netflix Tudum 2023

After making her mark in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt is set for her Hollywood debut with Tom Harper's Heart Of Stone, where she will share screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

Alia Bhatt will also be taking part in the highly-anticipated Netflix Tudum 2023.

After wowing audiences with her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, actress Alia Bhatt has expanded her horizons and is now venturing into Hollywood with the action-packed thriller, Heart Of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Directed by Tom Harper, the film is set to hit theatres in August this year. Alia Bhatt will also be taking part in the highly-anticipated Netflix Tudum 2023 event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where she will represent the cast of Heart Of Stone. The event is scheduled to take place from June 16 to 18.

Alia Bhatt En Route To Sao Paulo

On Tuesday morning, Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she took off for Sao Paulo.

Before that, she took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with some fun pictures. Posing in a colourful crop sweater, white T-shirt, and black denim, she captioned the post, “No heart of stone here… just one filled with love… enroute #Tudum #SãoPaulo.” She was also seen making a heart sign with her hands in his cute pic.

In another photograph, Alia Bhatt was seen laughing her heart out. One also got a sneak peek into the stunner's closet in this second click. We can see her rack full of stylish footwear.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt)

 

Alia Bhatt's Professional Commitments

Apart from her Hollywood debut in Heart Of Stone, Alia Bhatt's fans are eagerly waiting for Karan Johar's directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, where she will share screen space with Ranveer Singh. This marks their second collaboration after Gully Boy. The cast of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also includes esteemed actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. The romantic entertainer is set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 28.

Furthermore, reports suggest that Alia Bhatt is in discussions for the role of Sita in director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming project, Ramayana, where Ranbir Kapoor is expected to portray the character of Lord Ram. The project is likely to go on floors by December 2023.

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Meet IPS Anshika Verma, engineer-turned-civil servant who cracked UPSC without coaching in her second attempt
Meet Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor, here's how much she charges per session
In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
First-image
Wordle 726 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 15
