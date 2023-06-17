As per Alia Bhatt, 'This Barbie is jet lagged’

Alia Bhatt outfit consisted of a hot pink bralette, matching skirt and an oversized blazer.

Alia Bhatt is in Brazil to attend Netflix's Tudum 2023. The actress is representing her Hollywood debut drama, Heart Of Stone, at the event. Recently, the Darlings star took to social media to share a sneak peek of her choice of attire for the event. With her impeccable fashion sense, Alia once again captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts. She was seen in a hot pink dress with her hair tied in a low bun. Alia opted for a matte makeup look and complemented her outfit with black heels and silver earrings. Her outfit consisted of a hot pink bralette, matching skirt and an oversized blazer.

The attire was designed by Ganni, while the jewellery was provided by Swarovski and Viange.

Alia captioned the post, “This barbie is jet lagged.”

Her stylist, Priyanka Kapadia, commented, "This Barbie is all [heart, berry and flower emojis]."

Alia Bhatt promotes Heart Of Stone at Netflix Tudum 2023

Hollywood star Gal Gadot posted a clip on Instagram featuring her Heart Of Stone co-stars Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan. The video shows the three clicking a selfie as they talk about their Hollywood drama during Netflix Tudum 2023. The Wonder Woman actress looked stunning in a black pantsuit, while Jamie Dornan looked handsome in beige pants and a black t-shirt.

Alia Bhatt’s professional commitments

Along with Heart Of Stone, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Karan Johar’s forthcoming romantic entertainer, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The Raazi star will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh for the second time after Gully Boy. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan will be seen in prominent roles. Karan Johar donned the director’s hat for this movie after a long gap of around seven years.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is scheduled for release on July 28. The first look of the drama has created massive buzz around the movie.