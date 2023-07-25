Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: How Alia Bhatt braved Kashmir’s chill

Alia Bhatt recently opened up about wearing chiffon sarees in freezing temperatures in Kashmir while shooting for Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are currently traveling across the country to promote their forthcoming family entertainer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. As the release date of July 28 nears, the promotions for the movie directed by Karan Johar are underway in full swing. Alia and Ranveer recently made a pit stop at Kolkata as part of their nationwide tour. Speaking during a media interaction, Alia shared her experience of shooting in Kashmir for the song, Tum Kya Mile, in extreme weather. In the song, Alia was spotted donning several chiffon sarees despite the freezing temperatures. She said how she managed to look stunning despite the challenging weather conditions.

The Raazi actress revealed that although she had to wear chiffon sarees in those conditions, many people don’t realise that the team takes great care of their actors on the set. The heaters and leg warmers used to keep her comfortable during the shoot are not visible on-screen. She further added that Ranveer Singh, who was wearing jackets would also keep putting them on her in between the shots, proving her some respite.

Nevertheless, Alia Bhatt also credited herself for her bravery and disclosed that she is a trooper in that sense as she goes with the flow and always focuses on getting the job done. The diva said that wearing a puffer jacket over the chiffon sarees would have taken away the beauty, so she was happy doing it as she got to live her dream.

Previously, Karan Johar, who is returning to direction after a gap of seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had apologised to Alia Bhatt for making her wear chiffon sarees in such cold weather. The Dharma head took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel, and I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons… in sympathy, I fell drastically ill through the shoot (a karmic punishment perhaps). Ranveer was nervous as this was his first lip-sync mountain love song, but he was a real trooper.”

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will also see Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in prominent roles. The much-awaited movie will talk about a couple with opposite personalities and how they decide to live with each other's families for a few months before taking the plunge.