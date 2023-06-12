‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ teaser to premiere with ‘Adipurush’

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhat previously appeared together in Gully Boy.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who previously appeared together in “Gully Boy,” are set to grace the screen once again in the much-awaited romantic comedy, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” Directed by Karan Johar, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 28. Now, the latest buzz surrounding the movie suggests that its teaser will be attached to Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer “Adipurush.” The mythological drama will be reaching the theatres on June 16.

For those unaware, Karan Johar is returning to the director's chair after a hiatus of approximately seven years with “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” In March, upon wrapping up the film, he shared an emotional note expressing his gratitude to the team that supported him throughout the journey.

Karan Johar On Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

He wrote, “It’s been 7 years since I directed a film….. I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real life family anecdote I was blessed with the best team … a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy….. thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick , thin , Covid and bad weather…. ( you know who you are and I love you forever) to my amazing cast from veterans to friends … from first time actors to established maestros …. I am blessed with this illustrious cast who portrayed each and every part to its visualisation and more …. We finally wrapped last night!!! We can’t wait to share our labour of love , family, fun and sheer joy with all of you on the 28th of July 2023…… see you at the movies!! #rockyaurranikipremkahani.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Cast

In addition to Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the film boasts an impressive cast featuring Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is a collaborative production between Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, with acclaimed composer Pritam responsible for the music and background score. The film also includes Manush Nandan as the cinematographer and Prakash Kurup as the editor.

Both "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" and "Adipurush" have generated significant buzz among film enthusiasts, building anticipation for their respective releases.