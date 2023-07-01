Akshay Kumar takes off for family vacay with Twinkle Khanna, daughter Nitara — Check pics

Akshay was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, ready to whisk away his family for a getaway. (Credits: Twitter)

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. However, it looks like the actor has finally embarked on a well-deserved vacation with his family. Akshay was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, ready to whisk away his family for a getaway. He was seen with his wife, actress Twinkle Khanna, and their daughter, Nitara. Akshay, flaunting his toned physique in a sleeveless jacket and track pants, looked relaxed. On the other hand, Twinkle Khanna opted for a purple pantsuit as her travel look, while Nitara wore a sweatshirt and jeans.

These three of them posed for the cameras as they were entering the airport gates.

However, the destination of Akshay Kumar and his family’s vacation is still not known, leaving fans speculating.

Check the pictures:

HQ PHOTO SET 2- Megastar #AkshayKumar_ and family snapped at mumbai airport last night.#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/BTLhZWrhCO — Akshay Kumar FG (@AKFansGroup) July 1, 2023

HQ PHOTO SET 1- Megastar #AkshayKumar_ and family snapped at mumbai airport last night.#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/H0Z6STQ7l5 — Akshay Kumar FG (@AKFansGroup) July 1, 2023

Akshay Kumar announces Housefull 5

Recently, Akshay Kumar announced the fifth installment of the popular comedy franchise, Housefull. The much-awaited Housefull 5 is expected to hit theatres around Diwali 2024. Housefull is the first-ever Indian film franchise to have five installments. Along with Akshay Kumar, the project will also see Riteish Deshmukh as part of the cast.

Sharing the news on social media, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Get ready for FIVE times the madness! Bringing to y'all #SajidNadiadwala's #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024!"

Riteish Deshmukh also shared a poster of Housefull 5, along with the caption, "We're back! And this time, we're surely going to make your Diwali brighter! Presenting our next one in the franchise!."

The first installment in the franchise was released back in 2010 as Housefull. Following this, subsequent sequels Housefull 2 (2012), Housefull 3 (2016), and Housefull 4 (2019) hit theatres.

Akshay Kumar also has OMG 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The movie, which is the sequel to the 2012 comedy-drama, OMG, is set to hit theatres on August 11.