Ajay Devgn's AI-generated pics are trending for all the right reasons

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has brought about a massive change in the creative world. Of late, celebrities across the globe have been turning to AI to share fun renditions of various characters. The latest example of this can be found in Ajay Devgn's Instagram handle. The Singham star took to the photo-sharing app and dropped a string of groovy new pictures. These photographs were AI generated by the team of Ajay Devgn. The star seems extremely impressed by the efforts of his team and even posted the stills on Instagram, along with the caption, “AI-chya gaavat. PS: Here's some crazy AI reimagining of myself by my team.”

These clicks feature Ajay Devgn in three vivid avatars. The first pic shows him donning a white shirt, gray trousers, and a pair of sunglasses as he poses in front of a cool background. Meanwhile, the second one features the Omkara star in a black pantsuit, looking fierce in a French beard with a big dog resting in his arms. The third still has Ajay Devgn posing in a kimono, looking into the camera.

Ajay Devgn's professional commitments

Meanwhile, post-Drishyam 2, cinephiles are waiting for the third installment in the franchise, Drishyam 3. Going by the latest reports, both the Hindi and Malayalam versions of the movies will be shot together. Not just that, the films are expected to hit theatres, too, on the same date in 2024. While Mohanlal will be seen reprising his role as George Kutty in the Malayalam version of Drishyam 3, Ajay Devgn will essay the character of Vijay Salgaonkar in the Hindi version.

In addition to Drishyam 3, Ajay Devgn will also lead the biopic Maidaan. The project is a cinematic adaptation of the life of legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Directed by Amit Sharma, Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh, and Gajraj Rao will also be seen in pivotal roles in the flick.

These apart, Ajay Devgn will once again don the khaki in the highly-awaited Singham 3, the third installment of the popular Singham franchise. The first two installments were extremely well received by the audience and, hence, the expectations from Singham 3 are sky-high.

His lineup further includes director Neeraj Pandey's period drama Chanakya.