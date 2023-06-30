Alia Bhatt receives a special gift from Deepika Padukone — Here’s how the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actress reacted

Deepika sent a special gift to Alia Bhatt, who couldn’t help but flaunt it on Instagram. (Credits: Instagram)

While many believe that two actresses can never be good friends, Bollywood divas, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, are proving this wrong. The two were even seen having a blast as they graced the popular show, Koffee With Karan, together. They never fail to flaunt their affection for one another on social media. Recently, Deepika sent a special gift to Alia Bhatt, who couldn’t help but flaunt it on Instagram. Alia took to the Stories section of the photo-sharing app and dropped a picture of the gift that she received from Deepika. The pic features her holding a product from Deepika’s cosmetic brand.

The picture, which was most likely taken in a car, was captioned, “Thank you for the breeze @deepikapadukone.”

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, co-starring Deepika Padukone’s husband Ranveer Singh. Filmmaker Karan Johar will be returning to direction with this movie after a gap of almost seven years. The much-anticipated drama will also see Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in important roles. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the movie will be reaching the big screens on July 28. As Alia Bhatt recently returned from Dubai, she is likely to commence promotions for the movie in full swing.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects

Apart from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Alia Bhatt will be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, opposite Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot. She also has the road trip drama, Jee Le Zaraa, in her kitty. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the movie will also star Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming projects

Deepika Padukone has a couple of promising projects lined up for release. Up next, she will be seen alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in the pan-India film, Project K. She will also lead the official Hindi remake of The Intern. The yet-to-be-titled drama will also see Big B as the protagonist. Additionally, she is working alongside Hrithik Roshan in Fighter.