Aditya Roy Kapur is gearing up to drop debut solo album — May croon for his movie tracks as well

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted at the Mumbai airport on July 20. Reports of them dating have been doing rounds for some time now.

Aditya Roy Kapur is a man of many talents. Apart from being a good actor, he is also a gifted musician and his several social media videos playing guitar are proof of the same. If the latest buzz is to be believed, the Aashiqui 2 actor is gearing up to launch his solo album soon. Recently, speaking to News 18, Aditya Roy Kapur revealed that he has been working hard in the studio, and preparing to release his album. The actor added that music has been his passion for several years, but it is only now that he has decided to seriously pursue it as a career opportunity.

During the interaction, Aditya Roy Kapur also stated that he has been writing and composing songs for himself and his friends for some time. Now, he feels is the correct time to release them for the world to hear. Not just that, the star further hinted that he might be crooning his own songs in his movies. The actor had a similar opportunity during his 2013 drama, Aashiqui 2, alongside Shraddha Kapoor. However, things could not materialise at the time.

According to him, his director Mohit Suri wanted him to go to the studio to sing songs and feel what it is like as he portrayed the role of a famous singer in the movie.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday return to Mumbai

Reports of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday dating have been doing rounds for some time now. The two have been keeping the netizens on their toes after sneak peeks of their PDA moments from Lisbon went viral on social media. The alleged couple is back in the bay now. They recently returned to Mumbai.

On the morning of July 20, the duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were seen twinning in black tees and comfy pants as part of their off-duty look.

What's next for Aditya Roy Kapur?

Aditya Roy Kapur is presently basking in the success of his web show, The Night Manager, also starring Anil Kapoor and Shobhita Dhulipala. Up next, he will be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan in Anurag Basu's directorial, Metro...In Dino.