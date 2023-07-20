Aditya Roy Kapur is gearing up to drop debut solo album — May croon for his movie tracks as well

Headlines

Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra with high security, video goes viral

New parents Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth share first photo of baby from the hospital — It screams love!

S20 Summit at Isha Yoga Center: Over 100 delegates to have special session with Sadhguru

Apple enters AI race with ChatGPT-like AI chatbot: Report

Seema Haider lover or spy? From fake ID to ‘Indian’ look, 5 suspicious facts about PUBG love story

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Remember Chris Lewis, World Cup star who was jailed for drug smuggling? He claimed an Indian approached him for...

Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra with high security, video goes viral

New parents Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth share first photo of baby from the hospital — It screams love!

7 best fruits to eat during monsoon

9 IIT graduates who left engineering for Bollywood

Benefits of putting coconut oil in belly button

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Female politicians furious over Manipur video; Khushbu Sundar demands death penalty for culprits

Manipur Shocker: Opposition attacks BJP for inaction, PM Modi orders no mercy for culprits

Asaduddin Owaisi's sharp attack on PM Modi over Manipur video; “Justice only when CM is removed”

Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra with high security, video goes viral

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani poses with fans at airport, netizens say 'ye wahi hai jo apne pe work kar raha hai'

Meet Sreeleela, 22-year-old actress, aspiring doctor, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in South, her fees is…

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Aditya Roy Kapur is gearing up to drop debut solo album — May croon for his movie tracks as well

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted at the Mumbai airport on July 20. Reports of them dating have been doing rounds for some time now.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 04:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aditya Roy Kapur is a man of many talents. Apart from being a good actor, he is also a gifted musician and his several social media videos playing guitar are proof of the same. If the latest buzz is to be believed, the Aashiqui 2 actor is gearing up to launch his solo album soon. Recently, speaking to News 18, Aditya Roy Kapur revealed that he has been working hard in the studio, and preparing to release his album. The actor added that music has been his passion for several years, but it is only now that he has decided to seriously pursue it as a career opportunity.

During the interaction, Aditya Roy Kapur also stated that he has been writing and composing songs for himself and his friends for some time. Now, he feels is the correct time to release them for the world to hear. Not just that, the star further hinted that he might be crooning his own songs in his movies. The actor had a similar opportunity during his 2013 drama, Aashiqui 2, alongside Shraddha Kapoor. However, things could not materialise at the time.

According to him, his director Mohit Suri wanted him to go to the studio to sing songs and feel what it is like as he portrayed the role of a famous singer in the movie.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday return to Mumbai

Reports of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday dating have been doing rounds for some time now. The two have been keeping the netizens on their toes after sneak peeks of their PDA moments from Lisbon went viral on social media. The alleged couple is back in the bay now. They recently returned to Mumbai.

On the morning of July 20, the duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were seen twinning in black tees and comfy pants as part of their off-duty look.

What's next for Aditya Roy Kapur?

Aditya Roy Kapur is presently basking in the success of his web show, The Night Manager, also starring Anil Kapoor and Shobhita Dhulipala. Up next, he will be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan in Anurag Basu's directorial, Metro...In Dino.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UPSC Recruitment Test 2023: Exam dates released for various posts at upsc.gov.in

Opposition alliance INDIA calls for caste census, pledges to fight 'crimes against minorities, women, Dalits, tribals'

Meet Harsh Beniwal, college dropout turned YouTuber who acted with Tiger Shroff, his net worth is...

This actor charged Rs 35 crore for 8-minute cameo, and it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Vijay

Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas ‘not one, but two films’? Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan makes big revelation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE